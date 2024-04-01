Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
How Malaki Starks’ injury impacts Georgia football safety battle this …
ESPN interview: Why Kirby Smart wishes Nick Saban was still coaching
Development of Joseph Jonah-Ajonye takes on added importance …
Sentell’s Intel: A BIG week for Georgia football recruiting is here …
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart issues warning to rivals about …