By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

CJ Wiley: Elite in-state WR who ‘checks every box’ breaks down why Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star wide receiver CJ Wiley. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 WR and the No. 210 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 OT breaks down why Georgia football sits …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Matt Zollers: Major QB target for 2025 shares why Georgia football has a …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Matt Zollers. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 QB and the No. 147 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
5-star OT Josh Petty on Georgia football: ‘This recruiting process has …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star 2025 OT Josh Petty at Fellowship Christian. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 OT and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
Isaiah Gibson: Nation’s No. 2 EDGE prospect uses ‘greatness’ and ‘league …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has an offering on 4-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 LB and the No. 156 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 NFL Combine

Connor Riley
Tate Ratledge shares hilarious tales from Georgia huddle, ribbing …

Mike Griffith
Georgia stars at 2024 NFL Combine, drill comparisons to former UGA …

Mike Griffith
Carson Beck named top returning quarterback in college football by …

Connor Riley
Georgia offensive lineman Chad Lindberg to enter transfer portal as …

Connor Riley
