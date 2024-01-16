Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
What latest Alabama additions mean for Georgia football secondary
BREAKING: All-everything 5-star QB prospect Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis …
Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 roster moves
BREAKING: 4-star Georgia football OL target Mason Short decommits …
Georgia’s toughest opponent in 2024 not Alabama, Tide radio host …