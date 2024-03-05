This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star IOL Cortez Smith at Parkview High School in Metro Atlanta. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 IOL and the No. 121 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 9 IOL and at No. 153 overall.

Cortez Smith has been starting in the trenches for Parkview High in the state of Georgia’s largest classification since he was a 13-year-old freshman.

He’s not a freshman anymore. The Parkview High anchor projects to be a multi-year starter at center within the SEC. Even for a program like that one in Athens.

Where is he going to wind up? The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is ready to get rolling when it comes to that.

“It really feels good to finally get to get business getting ready for college,” he told DawgNation. “It’s been a ride.”

He’s got two sets of visits in mind:

Spring unofficials:

March 16 - Auburn

- Auburn March 30 - Miami

- Miami April 1 - Georgia Tech

- Georgia Tech April 4 - UGA

Summer officials:

May 31 - South Carolina

- South Carolina June 7 - Miami

- Miami June 14 - FSU

- FSU June 21 - UGA

Those spring unofficials will largely be to watch each team go through their paces up close during spring practice.

“I’m going to the practices to see how it really goes down and how they prepare for greatness,” he said.

Smith said that the criteria for what he’ll be looking for in choosing the right school hasn’t changed much at all.

“Being pushed to greatness on and off the field has always been the goal,” he said.

It looks like the ‘Dawgs will get a chance to knock his cleats off at the end of each circuit. Smith has been told by the UGA staff that they see a lot of the same superlatives on and off the field as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger gave the ‘Dawgs for three very ultra-successful seasons as the starting center.

DawgNation ranks Smith as the No. 5 “Top Target” for the 2025 cycle on its weekly live “Before the Hedges” recruiting show.

Check out Smith’s junior tape below.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Julian Lewis, Travis Smith Jr. and David Sanders Jr.

4-star IOL Cortez Smith at Parkview High is ready to motor into the final lap of his college recruiting process with his spring unofficials and summer official visits. He's the No. 5 IOL and the No. 121 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite rankings. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

SENTELL'S INTEL

