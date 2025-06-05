clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: Nation’s No. 3 CB prospect Justice Fitzpatrick commits to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star Justice Fitzpatrick of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He ranks as the …
Jeff Sentell
Khamari Brooks: Why one moment of his official showed how much he’s wanted …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-time state champ Khamari Brooks at North Oconee High School. He’s the nation’s No. 14 EDGE and …
Jeff Sentell
Kaiden Prothro: Why 5-star priority TE gave Georgia football an ‘A’ grade …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star target Kaiden Prothro of Bowdon High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: 2027 3-star WR Gavin Honore commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the breaking news with 3-star Mater Dei (California) WR Gavin Honore. He ranks as the nation’s No. 57 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Multi-legacy DL Carter Luckie commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star legacy Carter Luckie at Norcross High School. He ranks as the nations’s No. 39 DL and the …
Jeff Sentell
Kirby Smart: Contracts needed, but blur line between employee and …

Mike Griffith
Jordan Hall becoming ‘a massive difference-maker’ would change the …

Connor Riley
Georgia football needs its home-field advantage to show up against …

Connor Riley
Social media had a lot to say after Georgia landed elite cornerback …

Connor Riley
Georgia to be featured in first two matchups of ‘annual college …

Connor Riley
