By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: 24 numbers on the roster to commit to memory on G-Day for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting is about the numbers. Simple numbers. These are the new numbers to commit to memory so you’re not scrambling for a …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football recruiting: What do the early RSVPs for G-Day look like?
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the expected guests who have confirmed they will be in Athens for G-Day this weekend.
Jeff Sentell
WATCH: Check out Georgia football commit Mason Short lifting a tree like …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OL Mason Short. The UGA commit ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 178 overall …
Jeff Sentell
Tyler Atkinson: What does Georgia’s top junior prospect like best about …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star junior LB Tyler Atkinson at Grayson High. He ranks as the nation’s No.2 LB and No. 8 …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football recruiting: Ryan Montgomery’s new timeline adds a wrinkle …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB and the No. 184 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia spring game instant observations as newcomers make strong …

Connor Riley
Georgia football flashes offensive explosiveness, playmakers abound …

Mike Griffith
Georgia spring game live updates, score, analysis for 2024 G-Day

Connor Riley
Georgia football announces rosters for 2024 spring game

Connor Riley
Georgia spring game: How to watch, game time, TV Network for 2024 …

Connor Riley
