This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. at Providence Day in Charlotte. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings and The On3 Industry Ranking.

Georgia came up to visit 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. last week before the NCAA recruiting dead period for on-campus visits and face-to-face contact. That period began today and will last until March 4.

The UGA staff was slick enough to send an A-team up to Charlotte to speak with Sanders right before that deadline. They wanted to make sure that the red and black continued to make a strong impression on Sanders and his family.

What was the loud-and-clear message delivered that day by coach Kirby Smart and line coach Stacy Searels?

“You are the priority for the Class of 2025,” Sanders told DawgNation.

Those words meant something.

“That stuck out to me a lot,” Sanders said. “Knowing how Georgia recruits it is an honor to be held in such high regard. I’m just excited to get back down there and spend time with the team.”

It continues that feeling that Georgia wants Sanders on the team given the way that UGA has always prioritized him and his entire family on visits. The Bulldogs gave him, his parents and three younger sisters the front row in the west end zone recruiting bleachers on their gameday visit last fall.

He did appreciate the chance to see the ‘Dawgs at his school over the last month.

“Having UGA on campus was an amazing feeling,” he said. “Obviously, I have high regard for Coach Smart and his program. I loved the experience and I just wait to continue to grow this relationship.”

Sanders didn’t take a lot of visits during the open period over January. He did make it to Clemson for their big January event. The Tigers have always been a strong contender in this recruitment, among other options like Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

This semester is one that Sanders will focus on two things primarily along with one of the biggest decisions in the 2025 class. Those will be his academics and his receiver from shoulder surgery. Sanders played through his junior year while needing surgery on his labrum.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound rising senior waited until after his Chargers had won their third straight state title in their respective classification to have that surgery.

“The shoulder is great,” he told DawgNation. “I am back working out a little like lower body stuff.”

Just how special of a prospect is Sanders in the 2025 class? Check out what former Bulldogs (and retired 11-year NFL veteran) Robert Geathers had to say about Sanders below.

David Sanders Jr: What does the 5-star’s family think about Georgia football?

The Sanders recruitment is one that DawgNation has been paying a lot of attention to since we first got to see him work out live in the spring of 2022.

We’d heard the stories of how Georgia’s coaches came up to Providence Day to check out older targets in Chad Grier’s program and they couldn’t take their eyes off what they already saw in Sanders.

The Bulldogs have continued to build that relationship with Sanders and his family. We had the chance to get a good gauge of what his father David’s father and his mother Samantha Sanders liked about their son’s opportunity to play in Athens.

The feeling here is this recruitment will be centered around family. The entire Sanders family, including Layla, Ava and Skyla. I’ve even deemed it a possibility that Sanders might just shock the world and choose an in-state school like North Carolina or NC State just because that would allow him to be around his sisters more often and reduce the distance for the family. The atoms in this nuclear family are pretty tight.

“That’s just hands down on truly authentic selves,” Samantha Sanders said last fall.

His mother has consistently pumped the brakes on that talk. That “best fit” will be for David first and the rest of Team Sanders second.

“With this whole recruitment process with David, we definitely don’t want him to put us - and I know that’s hard to kind of even think of - but I tell him all the time I don’t want him to necessarily put us literally right on the front end of his decision. To where [he says] there’s a school that I love that is eight or nine hours away but Mom I want to stay close. We don’t want to put him in that position.”

“We’re just enjoying ourselves because we know the day is coming when it is going to come that he has to commit.”

There is a simple hope for it all here.

“We want him to go with what feels right and what feels right to my husband and I and his sisters.”

So, how does she feel the program in place at Georgia fits David and their family?

“Georgia is an awesome school,” she said. “It has checked a lot of our boxes. We’ve enjoyed pretty much everything that we have seen thus far. Location if great, of course, so if David is to choose Georgia, we’re all for it.”

“I think that Georgia is a great fit if David decides to go there,” his father David Sanders Sr. said. “They have what he wants to major in. The destination is not too far from us. I love the drive. Being able to drive straight down I-85. The coaching staff. We’ve got to hang around these guys for almost about a year now. They’ve never changed. They’ve stayed the same. We know the kids that we meet from Georgia are straight-up kids and they are on the right path in trying to knock their goals out academic-wise and their goals on the football field as well.”

“You know I love Georgia. I love everything about Georgia. We’ve already met so many alumni from Georgia. It seems like a perfect fit.”

His mother added another point to that discussion at that exact point his father made there.

“They speak really highly about their university,” she said. “They really do.”

Sanders is looking into biology, pre-medicine or sports medicine. The broken femur that ended his freshman season early really impacted that career path.

“He wants to be an orthopedic surgeon at the end of the day,” his mother said. “We’re trying to talk to the schools closely and really see and make sure that his goal aligns academically as well as athletically. We’ve been really taking that seriously talking to schools that catch our eye and make sure that is an option and how that would work.”

He became close with his physician. He researched that path to becoming an orthopedic surgeon while he was sitting at home in his brace and crutches.

“He was like ‘Mom this is perfect this is checking both boxes,” his mother said. “If I’m able to be around athletics but not actually be on the field I can help other athletes’ so he zoned right into that lane and he’s stuck there ever since. He’s been able to do a few internships like a day in the life of an orthopedic surgeon and he’s like this is what he wants to do.”

When Georgia meets with their family about his potential future in Athens, what sticks out to them?

“For me, it is just the vision they have for Dave,” his father said. “What they are looking for with their offensive line. The leadership role that Dave will play on their team. That he’s already a leader and he could come here and make a major impact in their program and how much he can mean to their success at Georgia for the next three or four years.”

Samantha Sanders said her reaction is on the other end of the sticks there to that.

It is a mother’s reaction.

“I really watch the interaction,” she said. “I watch the human portion of coaches and the people around him. His happiness is what is important to me. I always tell him I never want to see that smile disappear. So for me, knowing that he has to leave our home and wherever his destination is, that’s his new home for the next three or four years. I’m looking at the family atmosphere and how he’s treated. I envision myself not being there and him being there at home. Just making sure that he’s okay. He’s feeling whole. He’s happy. I look closely and the interaction and the personality.”

“David is a unique individual. So for us, it is just really wanting us to make sure his happiness and who he is isn’t stripped away from him for them to build him up into what they want him to be. I just want him to be accepted as who he is and that’s a loving, caring, hardworking and loyal person.”

“Just them building him up and meeting him where he is. I tell him all the time ‘David you are leaving here as a boy and you are going to turn into a man. We are going to get glimpses of you regardless if he’s 10 minutes down the road or if he’s 10 hours away.’ It will never be the way it is right now. He’s leaving here a young man and he will come home as a man. I just want to make sure the people around him are taking care of him not only athletically but personally as well.”

His father feels it will be a “difficult decision” because his son has the “best of the best” trying to sign him.

“I tell Dave all the time ‘I feel bad for you, man’ because I don’t know how it would feel to be rated number one in the country and everybody wants me and you are going to have to tell about 40 schools you are choosing a different option,” his father said. “At the end of the day when it comes down to it I think David is going to pick the right school for him.

“I always tell him ‘You are going to know where you are supposed to be. God is going to put it on your heart. God is going to show you where you are needed and where you are wanted’ with that.”

“It will just feel right,” his mother added right in step with that thought. “That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. He’ll know what feels right.”

5-star OT junior OT prospect David Sanders Jr. was a big part of Providence Day's third straight NCISSA state title victory against Rabun Gap on November 17, 2023, in Rabun Gap, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

David Sanders Jr: The “Brah brah” factor in a 5-star’s eventual decision

It is not possible to accurately portray how much Sanders adores his younger sisters.

If they triple-teamed him and said “Go here to School X or we’ll cry” it would move the needle. It would.

But to this point, they are focused on what schools have the best food or game rooms to entertain them while their big brother is talking to all those coaches.

Well, while “Brah brah” is talking about all that school and football stuff.

“Brah brah” started when Layla couldn’t say “brother” when she was one year old trying to talk to him. The best she could muster was “Brah brah” at first and that hasn’t changed. Ava and Skyla just followed suit.

They will call him that at games.

“He can be in the game at PD and he will come towards the sidelines to get some water or talk to his coaches and the girls are like ‘Brah brah’ and waving and blowing him kisses,” his mother said. “And he will turn and blow them kisses and put up hearts in the air and I’m like ‘Please go play the game’ but he’ll stop what he’s doing. He’s always showing his sisters so much love. They are his world and he is theirs. He loves his sisters and they love him back.”

It is beyond adorable. Even if it is hard to place where it fits into a recruiting story.

But that’s a big part of the David Sanders Jr. story.

The Kentucky visit was big last fall for the entire Sanders family. They saw that he was a priority even in the midst of the thick of the 2024 recruiting cycle with other key commits and top targets around.

They saw the efforts on behalf of the entire UGA staff to make their family feel at home. It was like a prequel for a very likely official visit later this year.

“It was outside of David,” his mother said after the Kentucky trip. “They would have David go talk to other players or other coaches but they would always turn around and make sure that our girls were okay. That we were comfortable. Things like that. Just the small details with this trip. They did a really awesome job.”

“Making sure David has all the information he needs. Academically. They asked us about that. Athletically. It was a lot of small things with this trip that really stood out to us. It was really great. It was great.”

Pay attention to all of those smiles with this one. Especially the one from the 5-star OT. That’s going to be the key here. The school that passes the biggest smile test will likely wind up with a bookend blind-side OT protector for at least two or three national championship playoff runs.

5-star OT prospect David Sanders Jr. celebrates his third straight NCISSA state championship on November 17, 2023 in Rabun Gap, Georgia. Sanders is a major UGA target in the class of 2025. He's the nation's No. 1 OT prospect for that cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star junior OT prospect David Sanders Jr. was one of the most important recruiting visitors on hand for Georgia's 51-13 win over previously unbeaten Kentucky on October 7, 2023, inside Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

