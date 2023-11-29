This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 3 overall recruit.

The nation’s No. 1 junior OT prospect recently had a chance to once again be impressed by the Georgia football program.

The latest time actually came as a recruiting guest of the Tennessee Volunteers.

David Sanders Jr. got to see the ‘Dawgs on top of Rocky Top after a convincing 38-13 victory. He was inside Neyland Stadium on an unofficial visit.

It was another moment for the ‘Dawgs to move the dial for Sanders. They’ve had a few of those this season.

“The game was amazing,” Sanders Jr. said. “They showed pure dominance after that first drive. It was amazing to see them come into that type of environment and perform at such a high level. Very impressive.”

It has been a November to remember for Sanders Jr. on and off the field. The 6-foot-6-plus, 275-pound junior saw his Providence Day School Chargers rally from a big deficit on the road to earn their third straight North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association.

“Hell of a season for us boys,” he said. “I’m just so proud of this group, man. Worked hard from May and from last year at this time. State champs. I can’t ask for anything better.”

It will be hard to top.

“So now I’ve really got to win one my senior year,” Sanders Jr. said. “Every class [here] before me won it in their senior year so I’m looking forward to leading my 2025 class to another state championship.”

Sanders had endured a great deal to be a part of that team. He had torn his labrum early in the year and played through the injury with great pain to help his team to its latest state championship.

“I just knew I had to come in for my team and do the best I could do,” he said. “I’m just so proud of this team. No words can describe it.”

“Best season. Best group. Can’t be around a better group of guys. So proud of them. Threepeat state champs. I’m so happy. Can’t wait to go back to work as soon as we get back for the fourth one.”

He has off-season surgery scheduled for his shoulder this week

“I would say I’m still playing around 77 percent health but I’m still a 99 overall,” Sanders Jr. said while using a reference to the popular “Madden” video game franchise.

The ‘Dawgs continue to make Sanders Jr. feel like a centerpiece of their next recruiting class. He’s been on visits to Alabama, Clemson, FSU, Georgia and North Carolina this year, among others. The Bulldogs were the only school that placed him in the front row of the stands in the recruiting bleachers.

They not only had Sanders Jr. there but also both of his parents and his three very impressionable and reality-show-family-TV-level-adorable younger sisters.

“They made me feel like a priority really,” he said.

Talk about high-level recruiting. Kirby Smart’s parents live in Rabun County where that North Carolina state title game was played. They actually came to the game to watch Sanders.

With his season over, he can now shift his focus to figuring out the next steps of his recruiting.

“We’ll definitely start to sit down with my family and start to have serious conversations with my family about the recruiting process and we’ll just go from there. But honestly, for me, there is no rush. I don’t feel any pressure for me to commit to any school at all. So whatever time that I am ready to commit, then that’s when I will do it.”

What are his thoughts on the ‘Dawgs and their 12-0 start and their 29 straight wins?

“They are playing amazing,” Sanders Jr. said. “A lot of people are saying they are not the Georgia they used to be but they are playing solid football and winning games. You can’t ask for anything better than that. With Brock Bowers doing down and a bunch of offensive linemen going down, I was able to see [Georgia offensive line] coach Searels switch around the O-line. Everybody seemed to mesh perfectly fine. That’s one thing that I look at when I look at a school.”

“Not necessarily how they are playing compared to their past teams. You can’t compare them to their past teams but how they are doing right now they are rolling.”

5-star OT junior OT prospect David Sanders Jr. was a big part of Providence Day's third straight NCISSA state title victory against Rabun Gap on November 17, 2023, in Rabun Gap, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

David Sanders Jr: What did his coach have to say about his performance?

Providence Day School coach Chad Grier is used to coaching big-time ballplayers. He has won multiple state titles.

He has coached All-Americans and future NFL players. His son, Will, was a third-round NFL draft pick as a quarterback.

Grier even coached freshman Georgia OT Monroe Freeling when he was in high school. He said in July of 2022 that Sanders was already the best college prospect he’d ever coached.

He’s only seen the 5-star get better and bigger and stronger since that point.

“Tough as nails,” Grier said of how Sanders Jr. endured that torn labrum this season.

Sanders Jr. came through in the championship game over and over. He held down his side as a bookend offensive tackle but also played the whole game at defensive end.

There was a fumble that he jumped on at tackle. He also came up with a big pressure that led to a Providence Day safety in the decisive moments of the game. When he did, he collapsed on the field for a short time due to the intense pain from that troubled shoulder joint.

When he fell to the ground, he told Grier that he was going to be okay.

“He said it was just a stinger,” Grier said.

He also blocked an extra point.

“He’s unbelievable,” Grier said. “For all the physical talent he has that I think everybody sees, I think the thing about David Sanders is that he’s David Sanders. He’s such a special human being. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

All-American QB Jadyn Davis is on his way to play for the Michigan Wolverines. He’s had his blind side protected expertly by Sanders for the last two seasons.

“Dave is my true bodyguard,” Davis said. “That’s what I call him. I love him. He’s like a little brother. Obviously, he’s bigger than me so he’s my big little brother. I’m just so grateful for David Sanders. I’ve never had a player be able to protect me like he has.”

Great. Humble. Davis used all those words to describe Sanders.

“It gets me emotional talking about him. Because that’s my ‘Dawg.”

That wasn’t the first time this season that Sanders dropped because of the pain.

“I knew he would get up once he saw the clock and saw we had a chance to win the game,” Davis said. “That speaks to his toughness and his ability to fight through adversity and that’s why he is who he is.”

