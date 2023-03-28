David Sanders Jr: Nation’s No. 1 junior prospect felt ‘loved and honored’ by Georgia football along visit

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star LT David Sanders Jr. The Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) standout is the nation’s No. 1 OT and No. 1 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He was recently ranked as the No. 1 OT and the No. 5 overall prospect for On3.com. ========================================== These words should fly across the page. That’s the intent of this chronicle regarding the nation’s No. 1 junior prospect after his latest trip to Athens.

That’s because of what David Sanders Jr. said and also the way he said it. To do that conversation justice, we are just going to pepper them with high-tempo bursts down the page. “I truly just enjoyed the whole entire day with them. I think they set a high standard, a high bar, with just how they treat their recruits. They treated me like one of their players. I felt loved and honored to be there. I really enjoyed the whole entire day there.” “I got to go coach Kirby’s office first thing in the morning. Which was pretty cool. Just me and my family. Got to sit down and talk to him.”

“Being around the players and the coaches at the same time and seeing how they react to the coaches was definitely a cool experience and eye-opening as well. I mean obviously, they have great facilities. They have a great practice field. But for me being around the [position] coach every single day is somebody that you are going to build a bond with. It seemed like all the players had a great relationship with all the coaches which was pretty cool.” “Just to see that they respect the coaches and that they are going to work hard for them because they treat them well was pretty cool for me.” “Those two things there were probably the two biggest eye-opener things for me. Everything else I saw, I expected from the back-to-back national champions. The tempo of practice shows why they are the number one team in the country.”

Think of a young person binge-watching the Star Wars prequels for the first time. Or a young child after their first glimpse of the great wide ocean in living color. When it comes time to tell somebody about it, they just keep going and going. Sanders had a lot to share that impressed him. It gushed out. “They introduced me to some of the players so I got to see some of the guys that are from North Carolina and got to talk to them about being away from home because Georgia isn’t right across the street. But it is also not halfway across the country. They seemed to like it and they said the coaches take care of them and you just feel like you are home at Georgia so I really enjoyed that.” “I think the main message I got from the coaches was how to just take your time and enjoy the process and they are going to be there to greet me and stuff like that. They didn’t really press the subject of my committing early or stuff like that. They just really wanted to get to know me as a person and also as a football player.” The words continued to fly out at a pace fit for a Nerf ammo clip. “The biggest ‘wow’ for me was just how personalized it was. There weren’t a lot of guys there, so it was a lot of one-on-one stuff which was pretty cool. They treated me like I was one of the players that were already there.”