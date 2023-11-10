Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart drops Brock Bowers’ hint day …
Georgia football podcast: Lane Kiffin pushes narrative that UGA’s …
Jaden Hamlin: 3-star junior college DL calls it an ‘honor’ to visit …
Brock Bowers return grows more likely, Ole Miss lineman reportedly …
Georgia basketball must play big in home opener to beat Wake Forest
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.