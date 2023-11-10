clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Jaden Hamlin: 3-star junior college DL calls it an ‘honor’ to visit to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 3-star junior college DT Jaden Hamlin. He ranks as the nation’s No. 5 JUCO DL and the No. 12 overall JUCO prospect for 2024 on …
Jeff Sentell
Travis Smith Jr: Why Georgia football continues to stand out for the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. at Westlake High in Atlanta. On3.com rates him the nation’s No. 9 WR and the No. 74 overall recruit.
Jeff Sentell
Jaboree Antoine: 5-star junior CB got to see how Georgia football is …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Jaboree Antoine. The Louisiana native is the nation’s …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing about Georgia football recruiting …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with Georgia football recruiting coming out of the Missouri game.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football: What does the recruiting tale of the tape look like for …
Georgia hosts Missouri this weekend. It will be a top-15 matchup. That’s what the national rankings say.
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart drops Brock Bowers' hint day …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football podcast: Lane Kiffin pushes narrative that UGA's …

Brandon Adams
Jaden Hamlin: 3-star junior college DL calls it an 'honor' to visit …

Jeff Sentell
Brock Bowers return grows more likely, Ole Miss lineman reportedly …

Mike Griffith
Georgia basketball must play big in home opener to beat Wake Forest

Mike Griffith
