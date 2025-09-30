This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB commit Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and No. 4 overall prospect for 2026 on both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

We all saw the Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean news over the weekend. As it turns out, the Lee County native also made a new friend in Athens on Saturday.

The country music icon already knew all about the 5-star QB from Nashville now on his way to play for UGA. That’s Jared Curtis. He’s the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for the two major national ranking algorithms for this cycle.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 230-pound senior just threw his 100th career touchdown pass last Friday night.

Earlier this season, he put together one of the greatest Friday night performances a UGA commitment has ever had. That’s when he ran for three scores and three for three scores against a school from a larger classification that was picked to beat his Nashville Christian Eagles by 20 points.

Bryan loves the Dawgs and has been known to drop sports themes into his lyrics. His recent “Georgia Ways” collaboration with Quavo and Teddy Swims included a line about his 1999 Chipper Jones jersey.

Let’s say that the odds of Bryan one day releasing a song lyric with No. 2 Jared Curtis winning a big game for the Dawgs went up considerably over the weekend.

The funny part was that they finally met in Athens. Not Nashville.

Bryan and Curtis had traded a few text messages before, but had never met. That changed on Saturday. They finally met in the prime tailgating hours prior to the Alabama game.

Bryan, naturally, was tailgating out of his tour bus.

“He texted me,” Curtis told DawgNation. “We went to his tour bus first and then went to the game.”

They also meant Bryan’s family.

“His son sat with us at the game,” Curtis said.

Bo Bryan and Jared Curtis became fast friends. Cutting it up like they’d already been in a deer stand or riding 4-wheelers together.

That was a sight in the front row on Saturday. There was Curtis and his parents, his older sister and Bo Bryan sitting in the best seats in the house. Bryan’s best friend, Justice Pittman, was with them. The 2027 DL is a college prospect. He’s camped at UGA, but only has Group of 5 offers at this time.

Curtis wasn’t the only one who enjoyed meeting Bryan and his family.

His older sister, Kaitlyn Allsbrooks, has been a big fan of Bryan’s music since she was 10. It sounds like she wanted to meet Bryan just as much as she wanted to see the Dawgs take on Alabama, if not more so.

The future Georgia QB was impressed by the improved gameday experience.

“The environment was probably the best I’ve ever been at,” Curtis told DawgNation. “The game was fun to watch, and I just can’t wait to be a part of the team and work with those guys.”

Curtis, like most of the crowd, had an easy answer what he liked best about being in Sanford Stadium on Saturday night.

“Favorite part was the fourth quarter, and it was all red out,” he said.

Curtis and his family are expected to return to Athens on Saturday for the Kentucky game. Luke Bryan and his tour bus will be playing at a music festival in Maryland this Saturday.

