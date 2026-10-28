This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 3-star Drew Williams at Sequoyah High. He’s the nation’s No. 37 LB and the No. 488 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him No. 41 at LB and No. 509 overall.

If one plotted the remaining balance of Georgia’s 2027 recruiting story like a downtown street map, we’d find a talented in-state linebacker at the intersection of ability and necessity.

That’s Drew Williams at Sequoyah. He’s currently making plans to move to Lexington. That’s Lexington, Kentucky, not Lexington Highway in Athens.

That doesn’t mean the Dawgs are not trying to nail their sixth flip of the 2027 cycle here. Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and head coach Kirby Smart are in regular contact with him.

They are wise to do so. Williams is a bona fide tackling machine. Flush that 3-star ranking. At 6 feet, 1.5 inches and 215 pounds, he can do it all, and he has.

We haven’t seen many high school OCs run fake pull schemes to deter a linebacker who sniffs everything out. Yet that’s the reality here.

“A lot of teams know that he reads his keys well and they give him a false pull,” Sequoyah defensive coordinator Brent Budde said. “We’ve gotten a couple of those this year to try to get him going away from the play.”

This year, Lee County had a sniffer with a running back arc. Sequoyah covered the downfield option, so the opposing QB had to throw the swing screen.

“This blocker had Drew dead to rights,” Budde said. “He just went inside of him, made him miss, and went ahead and made the tackle for zero gain. I don’t know if that was his best play, but it is probably close to it because they had him dead to rights and they still didn’t have him.”

James Teter has been Sequoyah’s head coach for 17 years. He can say without hesitation that Williams is the best defensive player he’s had there.

Until his last two games, Williams hadn’t missed a tackle all season. He’s so gifted he can help with pass coverage and still fit the run.

That says enough about his ability. It would be overkill to dwell on his Pick-6 from last week. Or his four rushing scores.

The need now comes from Georgia having only one linebacker commit in the 2027 class. That’s 4-star Joakim Gouda at McEachern.

That room will see significant attrition after this season. Expect Chris Cole and Raylen Wilson to move on to the NFL after this season. Former preferred walk-on Terrell Foster will also exhaust his eligibility.

The necessity there was magnified by the recent decommitment of 3-star LB Temorris Campbell.

“I’ve seen that,” Williams said. “I know they are down to just Gouda.”

Now comes the probability part. Williams made it clear where his head is right now with his college choice.

“I’m not really focused on that,” Williams said. “I’m just focused on the season. I mean, of course, I will talk to them a little bit when they call me, but really I’m just focused on Kentucky and finishing my high school season on a great note.”

That pledge sounds solid. What keeps him committed to Kentucky? He said it starts with UK defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

“My guy coach Bateman,” Williams said. “Then [ILBs] coach [Dillon] Sanders. Then [defensive analyst] Coach [Eli] Wicklund and [head coach] Coach [Will] Stein. Those are great guys. They are winning games, too. So I can’t complain at all.”

3-star LB Drew Williams is committed to Kentucky, but Georgia is putting in the work to try and change that. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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Drew Williams: Why he’s listening to Georgia football

Smart stopped by spring practice this year. He made a point of sitting down with Williams to watch film. The two-time national championship head coach asked what his favorite blitz was.

Williams told him about a play where he “face blitzed” the guard.

Smart asked him what that meant.

“Then he explained that,” Budde said. “But then Coach Smart asked him what everybody else does and Drew knew exactly what everyone else did on that play and the calls he had to give to the nose and things like that.”

Smart was impressed. Williams gave him all the proper answers with confidence.

“That might be one of my favorite stories about Drew because it shows what a student of the game he is as well,” Budde said.

The Chiefs run many of the same defensive schemes as SEC programs. So that’s helped with his projection to the next level.

How have the Dawgs managed to get some of his attention?

“I feel like it is an established really high-prestige program,” Williams said. “I mean a couple of national championships. Two back-to-back SEC championships. Bunch of Butkus Award winners. That’s what kind of catches my eye about them.”

When Williams made his decision in early June, he was down to Kentucky and Oregon. Both schools got an official visit with the prospect, who has been clocked at 21.47 mph in-game on a Catapult GPS.

The Wildcats now have to hold off Georgia over the next six weeks. If there’s any school that might give him at least a slight pause about his future in Lexington, it would be the Dawgs.

“Yeah, that’s it,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”

He said he hasn’t considered visiting Athens yet.

“I’m just really focused on Kentucky and finishing my high school season ending up with a state championship,” he said.

When his senior season wraps, he’ll have time for that. Maybe.

“When December comes, maybe I might sit down and think about it,” he said. “But I’m set on Kentucky.”

Williams considers himself a big Marvel movie fan. He’s eager for “Doomsday” coming out in December. His favorites are “Age of Ultron” and “Infinity War.”

“They left you on such a crazy cliffhanger,” Williams said. “With like everyone disappearing and then you’re thinking what will happen next, but the movie’s just over. Then just like the fight scenes. You see the Avengers lose. The Avengers aren’t supposed to lose. That was pretty crazy. That’s why I feel like ”Infinity War" was better than “Endgame” because of just seeing them lose."

Was that a solid movie review? Or perhaps foreshadowing to the home stretch of his recruitment?

We will have to wait until the early signing period in December to find out.

Williams has been averaging 12 tackles per game through eight games this fall. He has 15 QB hurries, nine TFLs, three sacks, two fumbles forced and that lone Pick-6 INT.

Check out his strong midyear senior-season tape below.

3-star LB Drew Williams is committed to Kentucky, but Georgia is putting in the work to try and change that. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

3-star LB Drew Williams is committed to Kentucky, but Georgia is putting in the work to try and change that. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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