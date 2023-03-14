Dylan Raiola: ‘Dawgs set to welcome the nation’s No. 1 QB back to Athens this week
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
The back-to-back national champions kick off spring practice today. The ‘Dawgs will begin workouts in earnest and go until G-Day on April 16th.
There will be a host of big-name recruits on hand to watch them work out over the next month. The list will be long and quite distinguished. A lot of 5-star recruits and other important All-American targets.
None of those will garner more attention than 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. The nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for 2024 will arrive this week in the recruiting cycle after the Bulldogs did not sign a QB.
“I’ll be in Athens this weekend,” Raiola said on Tuesday. “Friday and Saturday.”
This trip will be noteworthy for several factors. The first of those would be getting reacquainted with the feeling of what it would be like to be a Bulldog.
Raiola has made at least two trips to check out USC since he de-committed from Ohio State back in November. He’s also been able to visit Nebraska during the dead period due to the fact that his uncle is the offensive line coach there and that his father, Dominic, is a beloved former All-American center for the Cornhuskers.
Raiola’s last trip to check out Athens was back on October 16, 2021. A lot has changed for UGA since that last visit. The 5-star QB also visited USC last spring prior to his commitment to the Buckeyes.
The 5-star QB was able to attend Georgia’s rousing national championship victory against TCU back in January. That gave him an eyeful of what the ‘Dawgs look like on the field as the back-to-back national champions on the mountaintop of college football.
247Sports reported last week that Raiola also plans to visit Georgia Tech and Nebraska this month.
The other big thing here for Raiola is to check under the hood of the UGA offense. What will Georgia’s offense look like after the departure of Todd Monken to the NFL? How much will Mike Bobo’s offense resemble the unit that finished fifth nationally last year averaging 501 yards per game? The Bulldogs were also tied with Alabama for fourth in the NCAA at 41.1 points per game last season.
Will the 2023 ‘Dawgs offer more of the same? Kirby Smart said during his leadoff spring practice presser on Tuesday afternoon that the Dawgs would retain the same verbiage and schemes, but would add in some new Bobo wrinkles.
While UGA has three great quarterbacks vying for the starting job this spring, there is some class separation to note here with Carson Beck entering his fourth spring in Athens, Brock Vandagriff about to start his third and the second round of spring drills for redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton.
Expect the ‘Dawgs to try and sign two quarterbacks in this cycle. They already have a solid commitment from the nation’s No. 12 QB (247Sports Composite) in 4-star Ryan Puglisi.
The feeling here is that all predictions on Raiola are preliminary at the point until he’s visited all of his top choices a few more times and had the opportunity to sort and compare what the feelings have been like at each program.
Look for Georgia to have a host of top targets in town over the weekend to hang with Raiola, including 5-star WR target Ryan Wingo and both receiver commitments for the class in Carr and Sacovie White.
5-star WR Jeremiah Smith, an Ohio State commitment, recently discussed with DawgNation how much a commitment from Raiola would boost Georgia’s chances.
There remains a possibility that Georgia will host Raiola for an official visit on the first weekend in June. Not only is that when traditionally UGA tries to host its top-tier targets for the summer officials in every cycle, but it was also something Smith hinted at over the weekend.
The 5-star WR said on Sunday that Georgia is working hard to host both of them on that weekend.
The potential addition of Raiola to the 2024 class in Athens would be a true lighting rod for the class.
