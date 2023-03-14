Dylan Raiola: ‘Dawgs set to welcome the nation’s No. 1 QB back to Athens this week

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 1 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================== The back-to-back national champions kick off spring practice today. The ‘Dawgs will begin workouts in earnest and go until G-Day on April 16th.

There will be a host of big-name recruits on hand to watch them work out over the next month. The list will be long and quite distinguished. A lot of 5-star recruits and other important All-American targets. None of those will garner more attention than 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. The nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for 2024 will arrive this week in the recruiting cycle after the Bulldogs did not sign a QB. “I’ll be in Athens this weekend,” Raiola said on Tuesday. “Friday and Saturday.”

This trip will be noteworthy for several factors. The first of those would be getting reacquainted with the feeling of what it would be like to be a Bulldog. Raiola has made at least two trips to check out USC since he de-committed from Ohio State back in November. He’s also been able to visit Nebraska during the dead period due to the fact that his uncle is the offensive line coach there and that his father, Dominic, is a beloved former All-American center for the Cornhuskers. Raiola’s last trip to check out Athens was back on October 16, 2021. A lot has changed for UGA since that last visit. The 5-star QB also visited USC last spring prior to his commitment to the Buckeyes.