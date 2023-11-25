Georgia
Sun, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
Georgia Tech
  • Florida State Seminoles
    Sun, 11/26 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    Florida Gators
    Clemson Tigers
    Sun, 11/26 on SEC Network @12:30 AM ET
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    Ole Miss Rebels
    17
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    7
    Missouri Tigers
    48
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    14
  • Texas A&M Aggies
    7
    2nd QTR
    9:37
    LSU Tigers
    7
    Kentucky Wildcats
    0
    2nd QTR
    12:39
    Louisville Cardinals
    7
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    Sat, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Auburn Tigers
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    Sat, 11/25 on SEC Network @8:30 ET
    Tennessee Volunteers
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Dylan Raiola: What did Georgia’s elite QB commit have to say after his …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola as his high school career came to an end last night at Grayson High School in the Georgia High School …
Jeff Sentell
Georgia football: This BIG thing separates another top-ranked Kirby Smart …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the latest with a way the ‘Dawgs are continuing to stand out on the recruiting trail with their No. 1 class for the 2024 cycle.
Jeff Sentell
Marcellus Barnes Jr: Where does Georgia football now stand with the …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 3-star DB Marcellus Barnes Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 38 CB and the No. 471 prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite. …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Georgia flips 4-star DL Nasir Johnson away from Florida
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star DL Nasir Johnson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 DL and the No. 208 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite …
Jeff Sentell
Travis Smith Jr: Elite junior WR target shares how DawgNation makes a big …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with Westlake 4-star junior WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 and the No. 89 overall prospect on The On3 Industry …
Jeff Sentell
CFP picture version of Around the SEC: Game times, TV channels and …

Mike Griffith
Things to know: Georgia faces rivalry challenge with banged up …

Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: ESPN raves as ‘unstoppable’ UGA remains …

Brandon Adams
Fiery Georgia Tech believes in beating Georgia, elevates game above …

Mike Griffith
