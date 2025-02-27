This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL prospect Earnest Rankins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 DL and the No. 121 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 DL and at No. 108 overall.

We’ve written in a few places on DawgNation.com about how this won’t be a bumper year in the Peach State for blue-chips for the Class of 2026.

The talented is scarce in the trenches. There are only four Georgia OL/DL prospects in this cycle that rank among the nation’s top 200 recruits this year.

A converted TE is one of those. Brunswick’s Heze Kent is the lone OL among that group. There are three DL prospects, but there’s only one of those that weights more than 270 pounds.

That’s Southwest Dekalb DL Earnest Rankins. He’s been measured with a 14-inch hand on recruiting visits.

That was a Rickey Henderson type of way to lead off a story. That was until we went to go see Mr. Rankins.

That showed us a lot more than recruiting rankings.

Rankins, if we’re being honest, fits the archetype of the players over the years that just scream Georgia Bulldog. The kind that Kirby Smart and Travion Scott have built their championship defensive lines with.

It starts with the work ethic handed down by his father Earnest Rankins Sr. He owns his own automotive shop.

“My motivation?” he asked. “My Dad. He gets up every day. Every day. No matter what. He’d be hurting or aching. He’s going to get up and work on a car. Get up and work so I can have what I need.”

“He probably works from 8:30 to six or seven at night. Six days a week. The only day he is off is Sunday.”

Rankins used to weigh well over 300 pounds, but wanted to cut weight to move better on the field. He went to a UGA camp his freshman year weighing over 300 pounds.

When Rankins said he wanted to major in criminal justice and pursue a career in crime scene investigations while he was done crashing through defensive lines, that said a lot about the type of life he wants to build for himself away from the game.

When Scott and Smart went to visit Rankins in January, they said they “needed” him in this class. Scott calls him “Big Rank.”

Nobody else really calls him that. Just Coach Scott.

Rankins said that Georgia would not only get an official visit (June 13-15) this summer, but the program would likely get both a spring practice visit. He was also already strongly considering a G-Day visit, too.

Why do the Bulldogs have his attention? There is a connection with rising senior DL Christen Miller. Miller, who played at Cedar Grove, knew Rankins coming up.

“Yes, sir,” Rankins said. “That’s my guy.”

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Rankins transferred to SW Dekalb from Cedar Grove prior to his junior year last fall. He does plan to enroll early.

He plays football for a simple reason.

“I love the game,” he said. “Ever since I was young, I had a football in my hand.”

“I love contact. I want all the contact I can take.”

He learned a lot growing up in his father’s machine shop. He can build an engine.

“A hobby of mine is I used to build cars,” he said. “I’ve been working on cars since I was eight.”

Brakes? Radiator? Alternation? Oil line? Alternator replacement? AC work?

“No problem,” he said.

The one thing he can’t do with cars is work on electric cars.

“I’d say I am a 4-star mechanic,” he said. “My dad is a 5-star.”

Earnest Bell III, the head coach at Southwest Dekalb, made it clear that Rankins is one very focused dude.

“What stands out is his hunger to learn,” Bell III said. “He wants to get better and most kids don’t want to get better. They think they are already there. He’s willing to do whatever it takes to get better. The classroom. Weight room. Field. Whatever it is, he’s willing to do it.”

There’s a story he tells every college coach.

“We have a time frame that we have to leave for school to be in the building to get ready for practice,” Bell III said. “He’s never been late. Not one time. I tell every coach that and to me, that’s more important to me than what he can do on the football field. To me, long term, that means he’s is going to be alright.”

“That’s a kid who understands life. There’s 20 kids in this gym with us right now. If you asked then what their ‘why’ was, they wouldn’t know what you been by that. They don’t think like that. He sees what is going on with his father and he knows that one day he can help him. He wants to help him.”

There’s another example of when he goes on visits. He takes his teammates and friends with him.

“Most guys don’t do that,” Bell III said. “He wants his friends to see what he sees. To experience what he experiences so they can draw their own motivation off of it. I think that’s big. Most people don’t get to go to Georgia games and he wants his friends to experience all of that.”

4-star Southwest Dekalb DL prospect Earnest Rankins is the school's biggest prospect in years. He's a major Georgia target in the Class of 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

What does Georgia see in Earnest Rankins?

Check out some of his junior film.

Most schools see Rankins as a “3″ tech and a “4″ tech. He can bump out to a “5″ technique.

“All the coaches I talk to they say that I am versatile,” Rankins said. “They like that I can move well at my size.”

(Quick 10-second memory jog: What’s the No. 1 thing that Georgia’s Tray Scott said he liked to see in a DL prospect for the Dawgs? Yep, you guessed it. V-E-R-S-A-T-I-L-I-T-Y)

“All the coaches talk about how he can move so well,” Bell III said. “He’s a little guy in a big guy’s body.”

He’s a better run defender on the film right now. Even though he’s not really lived in the weight room yet. He’d barely lifted weights prior to his junior year.

“When I first got here, we couldn’t stop the run,” Bell III said. “When he transferred in, we could stop the run.”

Rankins looks like a future “3″ tech in the SEC.

“If you meet me in the hole, you’re not going anywhere,” he said.

Rankins went to check out UGA for a “Junior Day” back in January. The Dawgs were his first scheduled official because that was the last visit he went on.

“When I got the Georgia offer, it brought a smile to my face,” he said. “I’m from Georgia so I grew up watching Georgia football.”

He did pull for the red and black.

“I cheered for them,” he said. “They were one of my favorite teams growing up.”

LSU and Tennessee were the other two schools he liked.

Scott offered him in the coach’s office at SW Dekalb.

“Coach Tray was like ‘Big Rank’ and he calls me ‘Big Rank’ and he said ‘Big Rank I need you’ and he’s kept talking to me. I’ve built a relationship with them over the years.”

Scott has made an impression.

“The relationship is good,” he said. “He’s a very down-to-earth guy. Great coach.”

Georgia is making him feel like a priority. How does he feel about the Dawgs? Do they have a shot?

“Yes, sir,” he said. “I just like the camaraderie up there. I like the togetherness and I like the program. The program it runs smooth. You’ve got to be a Dawg for sure. You can’t come in and not be ready to compete. You have to compete. There’s competition everywhere you look. That’s one think I like.”

Freshman RB Bo Walker, another former Cedar Grove teammate, is also at UGA. But Miller has already told him the deal.

“He was like ‘Get your head down and work’ there,” Rankins said. “That’s what he told me.

Does Georgia feel that way?

“Georgia is always going to feel like home because it is down the street,” Rankins said. “But just going to a different state and seeing how it is. It could be the same from where I am. But different people. Different experiences.”

How does he feel about Auburn?

“Auburn, I liked Auburn,” he said. “Their coaching staff is, how can I put this, very down to earth. I don’t think I’ve ever met a coaching staff like their coaching staff. They have a young coaching staff. Their coaches are like very relatable. I can talk to them easily. Coach Vontrell (King-Williams), the D-line coach. He’s a great guy. I’m looking forward to building a strong relationship with him.”

He said Texas has stuck with him since the day they offered him. That was back on January 28 of this year.

“When they came, I think they brought four coaches when they came to see me,” Rankins said.

Georgia also brought a big group.

“Kirby came,” he said. “Of course. Coach Scott and I think it was one more coach. .. That wasn’t even my first time meeting Kirby. I met his once at Cedar Grove and he was like ‘we are going to be watching you’ and they’ve been watching me. He’s seen a transition from me back then and now. Now, he’s like ‘we love you and what you are doing’ and he came in here. Soon as he walked in, he was smiling. As soon as he walked in.”

Auburn’s Hugh Freeze and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer also paid him a visit in January.

What is he looking for in the perfect school?

“To feel like a family,” he said. “Good coaching staff that’s together. A team that is together and I’ll say a community. The community has to be into it as well.”

Look for “Big Rank” to make his college decision prior to his senior season sometime this summer.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Ethan Barbour, Ryan Montgomery, Elijah Griffin and Justus Terry

The other schools in the mix for Earnest Rankins

There is a group of schools that have his attention.

“Auburn, UGA, Alabama and Texas,” he said. “Those four right now.”

There’s one other school that is pretty much on his bumper right now. That’s Mississippi State.

He said he’s visited Alabama and Georgia the most.

Why is Alabama in the picture?

“That’s my Pop’s hometown,” Rankins said. “He’s from Birmingham. He’s from Florida and Alabama. Back and forth. Every time I go down there it is like I’m at home from when I walk in. I’m at home.”

He wouldn’t be the first person in his family to play college football. Sheldon Rankins, a cousin, actually made it to the NFL out of Louisville. He went No. 12 overall in the first round back in 2016.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)