This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star Mark Matthews at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale. He’s the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2027 on both the 247Sports Composite and The Rivals Industry Ranking.

Mark Matthews already has a strong Bulldog bark. That’s for sure.

He fired off some deep bass reps at a “Go Dawgs!” bark at the right moments in a wide-ranging exclusive interview with DawgNation on Friday night.

Those 5-star barks trailed for a few seconds. Just like everyone’s well-hydrated friends would manage at a pregame tailgate.

He’s planning to make it to Athens for the Georgia Tech game. Multiple sources around Matthews, not just the 5-star OT, said he was now done. His process has really ended.

Matthews will sign with Georgia on the first day of the early signing period next month. That’s coming up fast on December 2. That’s why he was barking like that.

Last Monday, he delivered the A1A news of the 2027 Georgia football recruiting cycle when he announced his flip from Texas A&M. Matthews leapfrogged fellow 5-stars Jaxon Dollar and Kemon Spell to become the highest-rated UGA recruit in this cycle.

247Sports has a feature that ranks the highest-rated recruits the Dawgs have signed in the modern era of recruiting rankings, going back about 26 years.

When he signs, Matthews will be the sixth-highest-rated UGA signee of all time on that metric. That will make him the highest-rated OL in the Kirby Smart era. That’s ahead of other notables like future first-round picks Monroe Freeling, Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims and Andrew Thomas.

Matthews granted DawgNation his first media interview since the flip. The first question: Why Georgia?

“Why not?” Matthews said. “That’s it, man.”

It really came down to the current No. 1 ranking and that trophy case in Athens.

“Kirby Smart,” he continued. “What they’re putting together. Just what they’re doing there. They’ve been doing it for years. So it’s been consecutive. It’s been strong. There’s always been that prestige program.”

Matthews then gestured to the playing field he was standing on. St. Thomas Aquinas was the No. 1 team in America (MaxPreps) coming into last Friday night’s games.

St. Thomas had won 25 straight before a first-round overtime loss in FHSAA Open Division Pool Play. His Raiders are still alive in pool play, hunting for their eighth straight state title.

Their 17 state titles are more than any other school in Florida. His high school is a true national power led by head coach Roger Harriott. Former Bulldog receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint also came out of STA.

“I go to St. Thomas Aquinas,” Matthews said. “Prestige high school program. I’m blaming my coach. It’s my coach’s fault. He instilled that standard in me. I feel like I’ve got to keep building that standard in me. So I’m going to Georgia. Yes, sir.”

“That’s why I chose Georgia.”

Contrast Georgia’s record with that of the team he was committed to. Texas A&M is now 4-6. The Aggies have lost three straight and are tied with Vanderbilt for last place in the SEC.

When the Aggies started to slide this fall, that opened the door for the Dawgs. Kirby Smart, Phil Rauscher, Stacy Searels, Edmund Kugbilia and Warren Ericson then knocked it down the way Juan Gaston Jr. currently treats defenders like rag dolls.

According to several published reports, Matthews took a secret visit to UGA for the Auburn game. The UGA staff didn’t even know he was there. He was in incognito mode as a fan. Matthews then met with UGA the day after that Auburn loss.

DawgNation independently confirmed the turn of events in that story.

He’d said multiple times that he was set with Texas A&M before that slide. Is he really done this time?

“I’m done,” he said. “I’m a thousand percent done. I’m a Dawg through and through. Go Bulldogs.”

Then he started barking again.

Matthews detailed what led to this change of direction.

“The way they run the ball,” he said. “When you turn on the TV, they run the ball. I personally like running the rock. They love O-line play there. I can let you know that. I love O-line play because I play O-line and I feel like that’s the perfect place to be.”

DawgNation put together a 6:23 highlight reel of Matthews in action in his first game as a UGA commit below.

Prior to that, there were no readily available online senior-year clips of Matthews.

His HUDL highlights have not been updated since the end of his junior year. That’s not abnormal for elite Top 5 national recruits like Matthews.

“My film says I’m aggressive and athletic,” he said. “I can let you know that right now. That’s my game right there in pass pro and run blocking.”

The weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is an Apple podcast.

5-star Georgia football OT commit Mark Matthews faced Lakeland with his St. Thomas Aquinas team in the first round of the FHSAA Open Division Pool Play playoffs on Friday, November 13, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Mark Matthews: Where did this all start with Georgia football?

DawgNation spoke to Matthews last summer at the Under Armour Future 50 camp. At the time, he’d never been to Georgia.

He had seen Florida, FSU and Miami in the spring of 2025. He said he grew up a Miami Hurricanes fan in South Florida before realizing he had to view the next level differently as an elite national recruit.

He had fall visits planned for his junior year, but he mentioned potential visits to Florida, FSU, Miami, Nebraska, Oregon and Tennessee.

“Those schools are definitely going to be on my OV list,” he said back in June of 2025.

He didn’t mention Georgia or even Texas A&M.

Yet the program’s reputation was already in his mind. He’d been watching those TV screens every fall that became national recruiting commercials for Smart’s program.

“Powerhouse,” Matthews said back then. “They talk to me here and there. But everyone dreams of that Georgia offer. Everyone dreams of maybe going to Georgia one day. For sure, I definitely see them up there among my top schools.”

As it turned out, Miami wasn’t a major school for him in the end. Georgia was.

He finally visited UGA back in January of this year. That was the snow weekend when the Dawgs reeled in 5-star RB Kemon Spell to anchor the 2027 class.

“I took a visit when it was freezing out there,” Matthews said. “But shoot, I don’t want to sound crazy, but I finally may have just come to my senses about Georgia.”

“I was seeing everything that was happening with my other place. I realized the standard. Let’s go to a standard. Let’s go to a winning place. That’s it. Every place showed me love. I’ve still got love for everyone in the Aggie building and the whole Aggie recruiting class. Them are my boys right there.”

“But Georgia is my home. Through and through.”

Georgia freshman CB Justice Fitzpatrick was also a factor. He played with Matthews at St. Thomas Aquinas. Matthews lit up when his name was mentioned on Friday night. Then he did a little song-and-dance.

“Tell Justice we’re fixing to be roommates,” he said out loud. “Roommates. Hey, love Justice.”

He said it was very hard for him to eventually flip to Georgia from A&M.

“There were definitely some yappers out there,” he said. “But you know, in one ear and out the other. So I never cared. Never did care. When I made this choice, it felt good. It was everything. The storm just went quiet.”

He had a message for DawgNation.

“They are getting a Dawg,” he said. “A Dawg, literally. I promise you I’m going to push people through the whistle, but after the whistle. I’m going to do some O-lineman Dawg stuff.”

“I’m trying to go be like Earnest Greene and the rest of them boys. Some real Dawgs up there. I’m trying to be the next left tackle over there. Whatever I can do to be the Dawg, I’m going to be the Dawg.”

He said Kirby Smart smiled and “he heard him get happy” when Matthews told him he was coming to Athens.

“That’s a great coach right there and I’m blessed for him to be my coach,” he said. “Especially the whole O-line staff. I mean coach [Stacy] Searels. Coach Phil [Rauscher]. I mean all them O-line coaches. They know what they are doing over there.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below