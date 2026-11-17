This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star Gaige Weddell at Rancho Bernardo High in San Diego. He’s the nation’s No. 6 ATH and the No. 104 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him No. 11 at safety and No. 92 overall.

Gaige Weddle is 17, but the son of former NFL All-Pro safety Eric Weddle felt like he was 57 years old on Saturday night.

“I was fighting to keep my eyes open the whole time,” he said about his energy level late Saturday night.

It was one of those weekends for the All-American safety. His Rancho Bernardo team won a playoff thriller in which he completed 14 of 18 passes for 232 yards with no interceptions.

He also ran 17 times for 151 yards and five scores. He also recorded 12 tackles and two TFLs in the box score of a thrilling 35-31 playoff win. His snap count was higher than Kirby Smart’s heart rate after a missed assignment on game day.

“Over 120,” Gaige Weddle said of his snap count in that game.

How does one stay in shape for that?

“Part of that is off-season training,” he said. “But another part of that is you gotta do what you gotta do for your team. They’re counting on you to come up with a play and you can’t tap out.”

That’s just one of many reasons why he’s starting to sound like a Bulldog.

With the victory secured, the Planes, Rental Cars and Dawgs part of his weekend came next. His flight was set to leave San Diego at 6:20 on Saturday morning.

“The game ended at 10:20,” he said. “Got back to the high school about 11. Ended up getting to bed around two-ish. Woke up at 4:30. Jetted out there. Landed around 2:30. Drove down. Got to the game about 3:50.”

The Dawgs were already up 14-0 in the first quarter. The vibes only got better from there.

If Weddle does one day choose the Dawgs, we might all point back to his visit for the Mizzou weekend as a key moment. That’s how good the weekend was for Weddle.

“It went great,” he said.

The stakes were clear coming in. Weddle was always feeling strongly about the Dawgs. He’d called them his “one” and “the top” of his recruitment in an interview ahead of this visit. This visit was important to see whether the Dawgs reflected that same vibe back.

“Communication, I’d say, since the time I went out there this summer has not been crazy [with Georgia], but it makes sense because they’re busy,” Weddle said. “Coach [Donte’] Williams said that they don’t really focus on 2028s until they become seniors after the season.”

“But [this weekend] was just talking with them and making sure that they want me there. Hearing that I’m a good fit for them was good to hear.”

This weekend was geared toward the relationship with his potential position coach, Travaris Robinson. Since Weddle is a Cali guy, he’d been talking largely with Williams. Williams is the ace recruiter for the Dawgs on the West Coast.

“T-Rob and I talked a lot over the weekend,” Weddle said.

When he left, he felt Georgia wanted him. That was reassuring. He sat down with Kirby Smart for a good 15 minutes.

“Coach Smart is just so down to earth,” Weddle said. “We talked mainly not about ball, but life and stuff like that. It was good.”

His favorite part was Sunday. He went back to the facility to spend more time with the staff.

“Really just getting to know them better,” he said. “Getting to know some of the personalities. Like, the game was great, but I think envisioning myself at Georgia was getting a better relationship with the coaches. That’s what I did on Sunday.”

He was impressed by the Dawgs.

“No matter what the other team is ranked. they can blow out anyone,” he said. “If they play well, there’s no one that can compete with them. I know that. You know that. I think everyone in the country knows that.”

“It is a testament to the coaching, the culture and the guys are so bought in. That doesn’t happen if the guys are half-in and half-out.”

That’s a solid recap, but this one went deeper for Weddle.

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4-star 2028 San Diego ATH Gaige Weddle made another impactful visit to see UGA on Saturday, when UGA faced Mizzou. He also visited here for the Texas game on November 15, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Gaige Weddle: What he really likes about Georgia

Since he plays both sides of the ball in high school, he likes to watch the opposite side of the ball from what most do. When Georgia was on defense, he watched the Missouri offense.

When Georgia was on offense, he watched Missouri’s defense to see what coverages they were in and what pressures they were bringing to slow the home team down.

He’s been well-trained by his father. Weddle has as high a football IQ as anyone UGA will ever recruit. Especially since he’s an All-American safety and an All-State-level QB in high school.

When he watches the Dawgs, he appreciates their “Mug” front.

“I see a defense that can get after the quarterback but still play coverage behind it,” Weddle said. “I feel like their front is a big driving factor in the success that they’ve had. As a DB, that gives you confidence that you know your D-line can get after the quarterback. To complement that, they ‘Mug’ up. They make it easier on the D-line to get sacks and pressure. Coach [Glenn] Schumann does a great job. They all get their guys right for the game and scheme it up.”

Georgia is checking off some major boxes. The way the Dawgs play is one. He appreciates how Kirby Smart used to play safety and is a defensive-minded coach. There’s a genuine feel to every member of the staff.

“Having a defensive-minded coach is the way to go,” he said. “Those teams are typically the most successful compared to an offensive-minded coach. It’s another plus with Georgia football for me.”

His father played 14 NFL seasons, made five All-Pro teams, and another six Pro Bowls.

“He loves Georgia,” Gaige Weddle said. “He thinks it is a great fit. He’s been helping me out, kind of recapping the important things I can’t see sometimes. Like, we’ll get done with a visit and he’ll say, ‘Hey, did you notice this?’ and ‘This could be a good thing. This is different from other schools’ and just remind me the special things about a program.”

There’s a clear example of that with UGA.

“The last time we were out there in the summer, he said it was super professional,” Gaige Weddle said. “He said of all the schools we’ve been to, that it was the most professional school we’ve been to. He’s like, ‘It reminds me of the league’ the way the meetings are run. From the top down, he said, ‘This is what you are going to get in the league.’”

“If that’s my final goal and that’s where I’m trying to get, then why not go to the school that’s already doing it?”

There’s a handful of schools he could see himself at. There’s his Dad’s alma mater in Utah. There’s also BYU, UCLA and Ohio State. The Dawgs have always been in his top three and have been parked at the top for a while now.

The fit here is pretty snug.

“I mean Georgia has always been ‘one” for me," he said. “From when I went out there the first time and when I went out there to camp. But it’s hard to top them. There’s so much to like about that place. I think getting closer with the coaches and understanding what that place is really about, I’m starting to see me there even more.”

If Georgia recruits him hard, how tough will it be for any other school to top Athens?

“Hard,” he said. “Real hard. I mean, I don’t know, man. There’s nothing that they don’t have.”

Some schools have come in and out of his recruitment. This was the weekend where Gaige got an ideal gauge on all things Georgia.

“Just knowing that how they think of me was consistent and it never wavered was a big takeaway from the trip,” he said.

He’s not a big official visit guy. He’s not going to take five of those and figure it out. He’s doing that now with in-season visits to BYU, Utah, UCLA, UGA and maybe Ohio State later this month.

The plan is for him to determine which schools in that group want him. Where that feeling aligns, he will immerse himself in two or three schools for a couple of days during the spring. He’ll see where he fits into each program.

He could make his commitment off that. Then take the one official to that school.

“I’m not the type of guy that’s going to commit and go see other places,” he said. “That’s not me. That’s not what I want to do. I think it’s messed up. I don’t know why kids do it. Might as well not commit. Keep your recruitment open. But when I commit, it’s a done deal. I think doing the work now and going to a lot of places now is important so I can be sure when I make the commitment.”

“It’s worth my reputation and my word to do that now rather than committing and going to other places afterward.”

If that doesn’t sound like an ideal prospect for the Georgia way, then there’s one more nugget. It wasn’t about NIL. Even though he’s got a pointed opinion about that.

“I know where the real money is made,” he said. “That’s in the league. I’d take four years of development at a school I know will get me there rather than taking the money now. That’s just my preference.”

It was about him looking down at Dooley Field on Saturday. Then thinking how much fun it would be to be a Georgia Bulldog.

“It would be a dream,” he said. “How could you not want to play there and play for Athens? The stadium is ridiculous. The environment is ridiculous. I feel a stigma about the Georgia defense, its history, and how many great players came out of it. I mean, you become a part of the defense, then you’re a legacy in Georgia. How could you not want that?”

4-star 2028 San Diego ATH Gaige Weddle made another impactful visit to see UGA on Saturday, when UGA faced Mizzou. He also visited here for the Texas game on November 15, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

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