By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

BREAKING: 2027 3-star WR Gavin Honore commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the breaking news with 3-star Mater Dei (California) WR Gavin Honore. He ranks as the nation’s No. 57 WR and the …
Jeff Sentell
Kaiden Prothro: Why 5-star priority TE gave Georgia football an ‘A’ grade …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star target Kaiden Prothro of Bowdon High School. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 TE and the No. …
Jeff Sentell
BREAKING: Multi-legacy DL Carter Luckie commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star legacy Carter Luckie at Norcross High School. He ranks as the nations’s No. 39 DL and the …
Jeff Sentell
Mark Bowman: Priority 5-star TE target has made a surprising college …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star TE Mark Bowman at Mater Dei in California. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 TE and the No. 16 …
Jeff Sentell
Khamari Brooks: Why his weekend official visit is such a big one for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-time state champ Khamari Brooks at North Oconee High School. He’s the nation’s No. 14 EDGE and …
Jeff Sentell
Most Read
Jeff Sentell
Georgia Football Podcast: 5-star TE Mark Bowman’s abrupt commitment …

Brandon Adams
Georgia baseball season comes to a shocking end, numbers don’t add up

Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart explains why June has become ‘the craziest time of the …

Connor Riley
September SEC schedule will go a long way in defining ‘young’ Georgia …

Connor Riley
