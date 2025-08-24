The 2025 season is here. That means it is time for the renewal of an annual fall Georgia football content series on DawgNation.com.

Junior kicker Peyton Woodring will put toe to leather next weekend in Sanford Stadium against Marshall. That makes it a perfect time for the DawgNation crew to all get on the same page with a few Georgia football predictions for the 2025 season.

Let’s get offensive to start, shall we?

While the bedrock and DNA of all Kirby Smart’s championship teams have been on the defensive side, it seems the offense is what DawgNation has spent most of the offseason talking about.

New QB?

New OL?

New portal WRs?

New freshmen WRs?

Run the dadgum ball and run it better?

That tees up the following preseason topic for predictions:

Who will be the offensive MVP of this year’s Georgia football team?

Brandon Adams: Monroe Freeling and Earnest Greene III

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Why: Of course, offensive tackles don’t typically get MVP hype, but I’d argue Greene and Freeling might be the two most important players on the team. If they stay healthy and have big seasons, then the rest of the offense will follow.

Mike Griffith: Zachariah Branch

Former 5-star WR prospect Zachariah Branch transferred from USC to Georgia for his junior season this fall. Branch is expected to add considerable juice to the Bulldog offense in 2025. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: The transfer receiver from USC has the look of being the most explosive offensive player, in addition to being a potential return specialist. The prediction here is that Branch will become Kirby Smart’s first 1,000-yard receiver.

Kaylee Mansell: Nate Frazier

Georgia running back Nate Frazier listens to a teammate speak during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Nate Frazier is poised to be Georgia’s offensive MVP this season because he combines proven production with untapped upside, all while operating in a system that’s ready to feature him. Heading into 2025, Georgia’s running back room is deep but unproven and no other backs have matched Frazier’s prior contributions or versatility. This gives me every reason to believe he’ll be the centerpiece of Georgia’s offense this year.

Connor Riley: Nate Frazier

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) dives for extra yards against Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Why: Georgia has stressed over and over again the importance of running the ball. Frazier has the talent to lead the Georgia offense; the question is whether he’ll put it all together this season. That some of the backup running backs haven’t had strong August showings only gives Frazier more of a chance to shine.

Jeff Sentell: Noah Thomas

Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) jogs after a drill during spring football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Thursday, March, 13, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: When I got a sense of what Thomas could be for Georgia in spring practice, he was my pick here for this exact topic. I’m doubling down on it. The 6-foot-5 senior was the No. 1 receiver at Texas A&M last season. He has 15 career touchdowns in the SEC. He had eight TD catches last fall, and if he exceeds that number, he’ll be a big boon in 2025. Thomas and returning WR Colbie Young should both provide a Lawrence Cager-ish 2019 boost to the passing game.

