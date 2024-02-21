This Sentell’s Intel rep offers the first DawgNation read on 4-star Mississippi RB Akylin Dear. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 10 RB and at No. 149 overall.

We touched on Akylin [Sounds out as A-KAI-LYN] Dear yesterday in our DawgNation roll call of 10 prospects in the 2025 class to know from the Under Armour Next Atlanta football camp.

Those were the student-athletes that caught our attention with what they flashed on the field and what they had to say afterward about Georgia.

Dear has visited UGA before but plans to return next month. He said it was “great” to be in Athens last year.

“Because it was the Georgia Bulldogs,” he said. “That’s after when Stetson Bennett went into the draft. So I came [over] there and it was crazy.”

Dear will be busy. He plans to see Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M over the next few months.

This isn’t a new thing with the ‘Dawgs. He said the Bulldogs have been recruiting him very hard since he attended the Under Armour Camp in Atlanta a year ago.

The not-quite 6-foot, 205-pound rising senior from Mississippi could be another example of running backs coach Dell McGee going to the Magnolia State to find another “End Zone Stalker” like he did with Branson Robinson in 2022.

The state of Mississippi also recently brought Nakobe Dean to Athens for a storied career that included All-American honors, The Butkus Award and the 2021 national championship.

McGee is working hard to keep Georgia on Dear’s mind.

“Every morning,” Deer said on Sunday at the Under Armour camp. “He texts me a bible [verse.]”

It has made an impact.

“They are in it,” he said. “They are in it. They are one of my top schools.”

What stands out to him about the Bulldogs?

“How they use them ‘backs,” he said. “Give me the ball [with] how they use them ‘backs. I just want to be able to carry the ball. That’s why.”

McGee has made a strong impression on Dyer by not sugar coating anything.

“Come with straight facts,” he said. “He speaks straight and tells the truth to me. He isn’t just telling me I am going to come in and just play. They are telling me everything I am going to be. I have got to earn it. He’s telling me the truth.”

That daily bible verse text is a tell. McGee has used that over the years with his most wanted targets. That’s the best way he knows how to build relationships with future ‘Dawgs for his room.

McGee has told Dear how he can help the ‘Dawgs win more championships.

“I feel like he sees I’ve got the whole package,” Dyer said. “I can run like every running back but I run differently. I’m hungry every play. I can catch. There aren’t going to be too many dropped balls. I can run routes. I can pass protect. I can make sure our quarterback is safe. He likes all of that.”

Dear earned an invite to the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game at the Atlanta camp. He was very impressive with what he showed in drills, in on-field testing and while running routes against linebackers.

He flashed the ability to gash the defense at every level, including on deeper patterns.

Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie also wants Dear. He dropped an impressive player comparison on him.

“He wants me,” he said. “He wants me for sure. ... He said that I run like Leonard Fournette.”

The junior tape for Dyer is chock-full of breakaway clips and home run ability. His HUDL prospect page lists a 4.4 time in the 40 and 11.1 speed in the 100 meters.

Check the tape. He looks a step or two faster than that on some of his carries. He’s just erasing angles.

Dear rolled to 2,016 yards and 27 touchdowns last season. The wild part is he scored 22 of those 27 TDs in his final five games of the season.

He also threw three touchdown passes. That followed up on the 21 touchdowns he had as a sophomore for Quitman High in Quitman. He lives in a region just below Meridian in the state of Mississippi.

4-star RB Akylin Dear is a name to know for UGA in the 2025 recruiting class.

When could Akylin Dear be ready to make his college decision?

Dear framed up his current recruiting attention with a proper perspective. When coaches from Alabama, Georgia, Miami and others come to his school, that is front-page news.

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer visited his school in January.

“From where I’m from, that hasn’t ever happened,” Dear said.

He lives in a very small town. The city of Quitman was tracked with a population of 2,323 in the 2010 census.

“For them to come to my school and show a lot of love,” he said. “It makes me feel like, it makes me want to keep going.”

What is he looking for in the right school?

“A coach,” he said. “The right coach. A coach that is what I just said to you. That is going to tell straight facts. Don’t just tell me stuff to make me just come.”

Dyer said McGee is the only coach recruiting him with a daily text up to this point. Especially every morning.

He said that shows him he needs to get back to Athens soon and check out UGA more. Will the ‘Dawgs get an official?

“Yes sir,” he said. “No doubt. I promise you. Yes, sir.”

He said on Sunday that he couldn’t say for certain if any other schools were going to get an official visit yet. He couldn’t even say that yet about Ole Miss in his home state. The Rebels have been recruiting him extensively.

“Not right now,” he said. “Georgia. Georgia is going to get it.”

Dyer said he’d like to take his process deep into his senior year. He even mentioned he might decide after the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.

What do McGee and the ‘Dawgs need to do to stay in that hunt?

“What they are doing now,” he said. “Showing a lot of love. Every morning reading waking up. I’ve got to read a bible script.”

4-star RB Akylin Dear is a name to know for UGA in the 2025 recruiting class.

Akylin Dear: What you won’t forget about this talented young RB

His teammates call him “AK” and he can play. There’s no question about that.

He’s talented enough to fit in well in McGee’s room. But there was just something about his story.

The fact that Georgia has been showing a great deal of interest for over a year stands out. So do those hand-picked bible verses.

But there was a fire in his eyes. He said he ran hungry. He knows the type of accolades and interest he’s getting from the titans of college football isn’t normal for where he comes from.

He got the name “Akylin” from a lady in his very small town that offers up names for babies on the way. His mother, Tina Dear, said she was looking for something different.

That’s why Akylin won out.

There’s no easy way to describe this, but there’s also a seriousness to him. The way he speaks his mind and shares his thoughts isn’t common on the recruiting trail. He came across as very mature to just be a junior in high school.

It seemed like there was something deeper there that drove him.

There was.

It came up while his mother shared what she is proudest of when it comes to her son. It wasn’t the fact he scored 22 touchdowns in the last six games of his junior year.

“The fact that he lost his Daddy and my momma at basically the same time growing up,” she said.

That was back in 2021. It is a tragic story.

“They were like five days apart,” she said. “My Momma got cancer and his Daddy was killed. That hit him hard. It hurt. But then I think it motivated him to push harder.”

It was something that led one to believe Dear is going to pour all he’s got into this opportunity to run the rock for the college of his choice.

“I’m proud of him for the way he handled that,” his mother said. “For the way he pushed on and continued to go on in football. I’m so so proud.”

McGee is in a group chat with both Akylin and his mother. So she knows all about those bible verses.

“Every day,” she said. “I get it every day also. Every day. They’ve been doing it from day one. There’s one other school that does it, but Georgia has been doing it from day one. That’s what has caught my eye about Georgia. They’re really into it.”

She will leave the college decision up to her son.

“It’s whatever he wants,” she said. “It is not what I want. I’m just going to support it. That’s my job.”

Tina Dear describes a close-knit family. Dear just lives with his mother, one other brother and his mother’s boyfriend. She knows one of the most important ways she can support him is to always make his games.

“When he comes out on that field he’s going to look at that section to make sure we’re there,” she said. “If we’re not there there, it is like he can’t relax. I’ve only missed one of his games. I was sick. I had Covid. I don’t miss any of his games. Never. I’m going to sit between the 40 and 50-yard line so he can see me.”

She said Athens is only about four or five hours away. It is not too far for their family from the “little country town” her son has put on every Power 4 running back coach’s map.

“I will tell you what I’m not going no twenty-something hours away or anywhere far away like that,” she said. “I’m not doing any of that, but Georgia and Atlanta are not too far away. I can go there for the weekend and go shopping in Atlanta.”

His mother remembers his first football game. Dyer was four years old.

“It was flag football and he was taking off for his first touchdown,” she said. “He was running the wrong way. His coaches were running after him and telling him ‘You’re going the wrong way!’ But he was gone. He was gone but I would say ever since then when he’s gone, he’s been gone. They’ve won three or four championships in youth [football] because he’s been a beast on that field.”

The coaches of his team had to stop him on that first touchdown gallop. They were running behind him. He finally stopped.

It has been much harder to keep out of the end zone since.

“He’s always been good and he eats, sleeps, drinks and breathes football,” she said.

4-star RB Akylin Dear is a name to know for UGA in the 2025 recruiting class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star RB Akylin Dear is a name to know for UGA in the 2025 recruiting class. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

