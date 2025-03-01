This Sentell Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares an excerpt from an interview with Georgia assistant Donte Williams about what the program values in high-level cornerback prospects. This story continues our “Dawg DNA” series about what the Bulldogs look for at specific positions on the recruiting trail.

It is interesting to watch the NFL Combine this weekend and see another 14 Bulldogs show out in Indianapolis.

The fact that there’s not a UGA cornerback sticks out.

Georgia’s rotation at that spot last season featured returning starter Daylen Everette, redshirt freshman Daniel Harris, and recent transfer Julian Humphrey. That’s in contrast to the NFL draft roll call for UGA cornerbacks during the Kirby Smart era:

2024: Kamari Lassiter - Second round (Houston Texans)

- Second round (Houston Texans) 2023: Kelee Ringo - Fourth round (Philadelphia Eagles)

- Fourth round (Philadelphia Eagles) 2022: Derion Kendrick - Sixth round (Los Angeles Rams)

- Sixth round (Los Angeles Rams) 2021: Eric Stokes - 1st round (Green Bay Packers)

- 1st round (Green Bay Packers) 2021: Tyson Campbell - 2nd round (Jacksonville Jaguars)

- 2nd round (Jacksonville Jaguars) 2019: DeAndre Baker (Thorpe Award winner) - 1st round (New York Giants

That’s a strong NFL Draft pedigree for the position. Everette, a former 5-star, was the only draft-eligible cornerback this year and there was strong young talent behind Harris and Humphrey last fall.

True freshmen Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson IV were the next two in the rotation, but their snaps were limited because the Bulldogs played so many close games amidst arguably the toughest schedule in program history.

While UGA is now on its fifth cornerbacks coach of Smart’s tenure in second-year assistant Donte Williams, there’s always been a clear road map of what the program wants out of that position. Brown wanted physical football players with a “Dawg” mentality, but they had to have great speed. Verified 40-yard dash and 100-meter times really grabbed his attention.

What does Williams look for? He broke it down in great detail back in December at the Sugar Bowl Media Day session.

“Smart,” he started off. “Physical. Competitive. Tough. Adaptability. Just to be honest, a true Dawg.”

The adaptability piece there was something he clearly sought out. He said it was probably the biggest thing outside of the strong physical ability and attributes to play that position in the SEC.

“A lot of guys come here, and they were high school stars, and they got here, and they have to be willing to adapt,” he said. “Because our whole team is full of stars, and that’s how college football has become these days.”

He knows everybody that UGA targets can play. They will have an elite highlight film. There’s not a certain type of player on film that grabs his attention.

Every day with the program is a competition. So he’s looking for those who can rise to a very high level every day. They have to be an alpha-level competitor to thrive playing on the Georgia defense.

“To be honest, the biggest thing is still the person,” he said. “At the end of the day, anybody who can play a whole season of high school football can have a play or two. The biggest thing is who is the person and making sure that I know that the person can get along with everyone here at the University of Georgia and not just me and my myself alone.”

He shared another viewpoint while discussing true freshman cornerback Jontae Gilbert. Gilbert reported to UGA in December as an early enrollee and went through Sugar Bowl practices with the team.

“He’s a Georgia kid,” Williams said. “Born and raised. The biggest thing is he wanted to be at Georgia. So if someone wants to be at Georgia and they fit us as a person and they fit us as an athlete, then they should be at the University of Georgia.”

Georgia assistant coach Donte Williams speaks during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. Williams is an Assistant Coach - Defensive Backs Coach. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

