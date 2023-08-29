Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class and how they all fared in the last weekend of the high school football season. Some kicked off their seasons and others were in the second week of their schedules.
Them future ‘Dawgs showed out last Friday and Saturday.
The Bulldogs have 26 commitments for the class and just about every one of them was in action over the weekend. One exception was blazing-fast RB commitment Dwight Phillips of Pebblebrook High in Metro Atlanta.
He was held out last Friday to heal up after having been slowed by a sore ankle in the preseason. Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi has also yet to start his season at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.