No. 3: 3-star P Drew Miller [Mediapolis, Mediapolis, Ia.]

Iowa's Drew Miller is rated as the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 punter by the two national kicker ranking services. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

What he did: If you thought that the position switcheroo and positionless commits in the class were reserved for Johnson, then think again. Miller, the nation’s No. 1 punter, hit a 55-yard punt in his lone effort last Friday night. But he is also the QB for his high school team. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 136 yards and three scores in a 33-7 win. He averaged seven yards per carry for 35 yards. His six kickoffs went for touchbacks but missed a field goal and one on his four PAT attempts. So yeah, in review the Georgia punter commit threw three touchdown passes as the regular QB for his team.

What he said afterward: “I think I played okay. We got some things to work out but it was the first game of the season,” he said when asked if that was going to be a typical work night for him. “I’d say around that workload maybe a little more running. We’ve been really run-heavy the past few years but are opening it up a lot more this year.”

The Intel on Miller : All of these guys are solid commits. So it is not like this piece will carry Intel on the chances of any school flipping them. There’s a real unique football story here with Miller. He’s the quarterback so he’s got a few mood swings to deal with when his team trots out to punt. “It definitely is weird that I’m trying to prevent myself from doing what I’m best at on the football field.” It is an oddity. The other team is happy to get a stop on D, but then the nation’s best punter swings his leg and they are starting a drive from inside their 10. Gr-eeeattt. Just great. They might be better off inducing Miller’s offense to go for it on fourth down.”

No. 4: 5-star LB Justin Williams [Oak Ridge High/Conroe, Tex.]