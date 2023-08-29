clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class and how they all fared in the last weekend of the high school football season. Some kicked off their seasons and others were in the second week of their schedules.

Them future ‘Dawgs showed out last Friday and Saturday.

The Bulldogs have 26 commitments for the class and just about every one of them was in action over the weekend. One exception was blazing-fast RB commitment Dwight Phillips of Pebblebrook High in Metro Atlanta.

He was held out last Friday to heal up after having been slowed by a sore ankle in the preseason. Georgia QB commit Ryan Puglisi has also yet to start his season at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.

What he said afterward: We condition every day so we are built for this. If you were watching when other teams fall down, we are still up.”

“Purpose. You have got to have a purpose when you are doing this.”

“Just keeping my motor high. Letting the guys fall in and flow around me. Whenever my motor is up, the team’s motor is up.”

“I think I showed people that I can run a team on both sides of the ball. I feel like playing defense is harder [in these conditions] because I feel like playing offense is just second nature. I’ve been playing [QB] since ninth grade so it is just second nature.”

The Intel on Quintavius Johnson Jr: “Q” stands out and passes every eyeball test. If you lined up all 26 of Georgia’s commitments (that make up the nation’s No. 1 class) and lined them up in front of a mixture of 50 football coaches and scouts and said you could pick any 10 of them for your team, he’d be one of those 10 picks easy. He just looks like a Sunday player. That said, he’s rated 22nd out of the team’s 26 commitments for 2024.

Needless to say, he’s got one of the highest upsides of any future Georgia Bulldog in this class.

What he did: Carr put together a performance that would be hard to top in just about any other week. He caught 11 passes for 152 yards and four scores in a 42-27 home win against Stockbridge.

The Intel on: He now has 18 catches for 288 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and six scores in just two games. Carr, who’s already the nation’s No. 56 overall prospect in the country, is putting the proof on tape that he’s a lot better than that. There’s no Bulldog commit that is off to a better start to their season than Carr.

Check out his Stockbridge highlight reel:

Check out what his head coach Sean Calhoun told DawgNation after his “catch of the year” moment in the season opener against South Carolina power Dutch Fork.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

No. 3: 3-star P Drew Miller [Mediapolis, Mediapolis, Ia.]

Iowa's Drew Miller is rated as the nation's No. 1 or No. 2 punter by the two national kicker ranking services. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)

What he did: If you thought that the position switcheroo and positionless commits in the class were reserved for Johnson, then think again. Miller, the nation’s No. 1 punter, hit a 55-yard punt in his lone effort last Friday night. But he is also the QB for his high school team. He completed 50 percent of his passes for 136 yards and three scores in a 33-7 win. He averaged seven yards per carry for 35 yards. His six kickoffs went for touchbacks but missed a field goal and one on his four PAT attempts. So yeah, in review the Georgia punter commit threw three touchdown passes as the regular QB for his team.

What he said afterward: “I think I played okay. We got some things to work out but it was the first game of the season,” he said when asked if that was going to be a typical work night for him. “I’d say around that workload maybe a little more running. We’ve been really run-heavy the past few years but are opening it up a lot more this year.”

The Intel on Miller: All of these guys are solid commits. So it is not like this piece will carry Intel on the chances of any school flipping them. There’s a real unique football story here with Miller. He’s the quarterback so he’s got a few mood swings to deal with when his team trots out to punt. “It definitely is weird that I’m trying to prevent myself from doing what I’m best at on the football field.” It is an oddity. The other team is happy to get a stop on D, but then the nation’s best punter swings his leg and they are starting a drive from inside their 10. Gr-eeeattt. Just great. They might be better off inducing Miller’s offense to go for it on fourth down.”

No. 4: 5-star LB Justin Williams [Oak Ridge High/Conroe, Tex.]

5-star senior Georgia football commitment Justin Williams is rated as the nation's No. 1 LB for the Class of 2024. (Instagram) (Courtesy photo/Dawgnation)

What he did: Well, it looks like the nation’s No. 1 LB prospect will find a new gear in only his second year playing the linebacker position. Williams had five tackles for losses among his 13 tackles (7 solo) in a 16-7 loss to Brenham. He also added a sack.

The Intel on: Williams stands to be the highest-rated LB prospect the Bulldogs have signed in the Kirby Smart era. So for those who subscribe to the notion that he will have the skill set to play at that Nakobe Dean, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon Jr. and Roquan Smith level during his time in Athens, this weekly update is going to foster those hopes.

Just watch him track the QB down on the very first play of his 2:30 Brenham highlight reel.

No. 5: 4-star CB Demello Jones (Swainsboro High/Swainsboro, Ga.)

Swainsboro safety Demello Jones during his AJC Super 11 photo shoot, Thursday August 3, 2023, in Swainsboro, Ga. Jones is a verbal commitment to Georgia. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

What he did (DJ Khaled voice): Here’s yet another “Another One” for versatile football players in the 2024 class. Jones put together a Xerox of his first week of the season. Jed May of Rivals.com had him with 80 yards passing and two TDs and another 140 rushing yards and two more rushing scores.

