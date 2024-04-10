This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star OL Mason Short. The UGA commit ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 178 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 13 and No. 224 overall.

Georgia football commitment Mason Short will be at G-Day this weekend. He also plans his official visit for the weekend of June 14.

Hold up. Is this the one time when the recruiting news can wait for a few paragraphs? Or for another post?

Do you want to hear about that tree he’s lifting in the embedded video up top? We hear you.

Short was in the woods with his buddies about a week after the end of his junior season. They wanted to go fishing. That’s when boys will be boys.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound rising senior ended up with his hands on a tree about two or three times his size.

“So I saw it so I said why not lift it?” Short said. “It almost took a ‘You won’t do it’ so the shirt came off and I started squatting and pressing it.”

He estimated it weighed about 185 pounds.

“I know it looks a lot more than it was,” he said of the weight.

It was in his backyard near the pond. That’s where he spent some solitude fishing and praying before deciding in late March that he was ready to commit to Georgia.

“Just using nature to your advantage,” he said.

Well, it was in his backyard.

“[It is] in the pond now,” he said. “In the pond because I’m pretty sure the fish could use it more than I could.”

For the record, he has seen “Rocky IV” and does endorse the reference to that classic piece of cinema as a parallel to that workout session with his 14-foot pet tree.

Evans fell in the last game of his junior year to Woodward Academy.

“It was a week after my last game with Woodward Academy,” Short said. “I got bored so I took about a week off and after that, I said I’m done sitting around here doing nothing so I might as well go lift a tree.”

We’ll make a safe prediction here that Georgia strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair probably approves of this mentality.

Short is quite the outdoorsman. The Augusta area is on spring break this week because of the Masters every April. He’s already been spotted on his social media out in the woods decked in camouflage probably looking for his next tree to hoist on his way back to the truck.

The 4-star OL recruit has worked at Augusta National Golf Club for many Masters tournaments. His offensive line coach at Evans High is a coordinator for locals who work the event.

He opted to skip the Masters this year because he needed to stay locked into his daily routine that has him up at 5 a.m. every morning for a grueling workout. He’s in bed by 8:30 every evening to get enough rest to do it over the next day.

4-star junior OL Mason Short of Evans High School was one of a number of elite recruits on hand for Georgia's final home game of the 2023 season when the 'Dawgs routed No. 9 Ole Miss by a 52-17 margin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 18 of 18

Georgia football landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Mason Short (Graphic via Cayce Dunn). Photographer: Cayce Dunn 15 of 18

4-star junior OL Mason Short of Evans High School was one of a number of elite recruits on hand for Georgia's final home game of the 2023 season when the 'Dawgs routed No. 9 Ole Miss by a 52-17 margin at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, November 11, 2023. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) Photographer: Jeff Sentell 18 of 18

