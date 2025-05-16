This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star legacy Kedric Golston II at Stone Bridge High in Virginia. He ranks as the nation’s No. 44 EDGE and the No. 444 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 40 EDGE and No. 374 LB.

That’s a good way to describe a recent conversation DawgNation had with 3-star legacy Class of 2026 EDGE target Kedric Golston II in Virginia.

“I feel pretty good about UGA,” he told DawgNation recently.

He is indeed the son of Kedric Golston. Golston lettered across four seasons in Athens from 2002 to 2005. What’s that like for Kedric being recruited by his father’s college team?

“It is amazing,” Goslton said, who grew up going to UGA games in Athens with his father and their family.

The elder Golston, a powerful DT, was named a defensive captain at UGA before he headed off to the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Washington Redskins. He played in 142 games across 11 seasons for that franchise.

Georgia is actually recruiting him to play OLB. The 6-foot-2-plus, 235-pound rising senior is a physical football player. Georgia assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe sees him as an “EDGE” in the UGA scheme.

“They show that they will let me be versatile and play freely,” Golston said.

Golston, who was in town as a recruit for G-Day, has already scheduled an official visit for June 13-15.

How did that G-Day trip go?

“My G-Day visit was really good,” he said. “I got a great feel of UGA and what they have to offer.”

The bonus here in the NIL era is that lifelong family connection to the program. It will help in the transfer portal here.

There is also the fact that Georgia’s brand on defense is as good as it gets anywhere in college football.

Here’s another important point: Golston plays well, like a Dawg, on the field.

There’s a great deal of fire and energy to his game. Prior to his time at Stone Bridge last fall, he was at Gonzaga in Washington, D.C., for his first two seasons. That school, which sent former 5-star QB Caleb Williams off to college stardom, has one of the top football programs in that Metro area

“My why is just the drive of the game,“ Golston II told DawgNation. ”I feel I cannot live without it because, from as early as I can remember, I was throwing a ball around.”

Check out his junior tape.

“When people watch my film, I want them to see a physical football player who is the hardest worker and player on the field,” he told DawgNation.

He’s also already set up official visits to Rutgers and Tennessee.

What is he looking for in the ideal college fit?

“A place where the people in the building are good people,” Golston II said. “A place that will develop me as well.”

The former Dawg actually has two sons. Kaden Golston, a Class of 2028 DB, recently picked up offers from Syracuse and Virginia Tech. If former Dawg Fran Brown thinks he can play this early, then that means something.

3-star Class of 2026 LB prospect Kedric Golston II is a UGA legacy. His father played at Georgia a generation ago. He's already scheduled an official visit to UGA for this June. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

