clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Versatility was why Georgia football brought in transfer WR Michael …
This Sentell’s Intel rep advances the story of the latest Georgia football transfer portal addition. That’s 3-star transfer Michael Jackson III from USC. The Las Vegas native …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football: Watch 5-star signee Ellis Robinson IV continue to show …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest down in Orlando with freshman signee Ellis Robinson IV. He signed with UGA back in December and went through bowl practices with the …
Jeff Sentell
GalleryGallery
clock iconclock icon
PHOTOS: Check out all of Georgia's 15 midyear enrollees at The Orange Bowl
Georgia had a host of 15 midyear enrollees with the team on the sidelines for The 90th annual Orange Bowl on December 30, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: A massive photo gallery that shows how much Georgia’s 15 …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a massive photo gallery of the 15 midyear Georgia football enrollees who were on the sidelines at the Orange Bowl. It also includes how each …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football recruiting: Why the KJ Bolden decision was a dagger to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a view on the supposed “Buford curse” when it comes to Georgia football recruiting.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Opinion: Narrative shifting after Georgia bounces Missouri on road …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Versatility was why Georgia football brought in transfer WR Michael …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Heisman Trophy favorites: Carson Beck atop list with SEC quarterback …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What the first transfer portal window tells us about the 2024 Georgia …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football 2024 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer …

Connor Riley
Leave a Comment