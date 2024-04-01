This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class. The ‘Dawgs have at least two big decisions ahead this week on the trail.

Day-to-Day recruiting. Visits. Offers.

That’s been the bread-and-butter of late for the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail. The ‘Dawgs are in the middle of spring practice and host longtime priorities or offer emerging targets daily.

That’s the norm.

What is not the norm is where the ‘Dawgs sit in the national recruiting rankings on the first day of April. The ‘Dawgs, now holding just five commitments for the current class, sit at No. 16 nationally on the 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2025 class.

Syracuse and old friend Fran Brown jumped ahead of the ‘Dawgs over the last few days. Auburn, Baylor, Texas Tech, UCF and Wisconsin are all uncharacteristically ahead of the ‘Dawgs.

Part of that has to do with quantity. Georgia and Texas (five apiece) are the only schools among the nation’s top 20 classes with less than six commitments. The nation’s top class for 2025, Notre Dame, already has 19 commitments for the current class.

Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and Penn State will round out the top five. Those programs all have 11 commitments on their boards.

The quality is also not there right now for this class in Athens. Georgia has just one 5-star commitment (Camden County TE Elyiss Williams) and two top 100 overall pledges. The ‘Dawgs also have just those same two commitments among the nation’s top 200 overall prospects on the 247Sports Composite scale.

The On3 Industry ranking reflects that. That metric is weighted more toward the average of the highest-rated prospects committed to each school. Georgia is No. 13 nationally by that measure.

Ohio State is first on that scale followed by LSU (11 commits), USC (six commits), Clemson (11 commits), Notre Dame (19 commits) and Alabama (eight commits) so far in the 2025 class.

USC recently flipped former 5-star UGA commitment, Justus Terry. That development there from two Sundays ago has a lot to do with why both schools are where they are now.

Georgia has finished among the nation’s top three recruiting classes since 2017, including signing the No. 1 class a year ago. That goes back to Kirby Smart’s first full recruiting year in Athens.

It is unusual to see the ‘Dawgs so far down the list. Part of that might have to be how modern recruiting changes almost by the year these days. We now also see Georgia take longer and longer to evaluate its top targets and build the right relationships it wants to see in its next wave of recruits.

The sky is not falling. Things will get sorted out. We will see the usual market correction but a real opportunity for that comes in the week ahead.

The ‘Dawgs will see two top targets for the 2025 cycle make their decisions this week.

4-star QB Matt Zollers (Spring-Ford High School/Royersford, Penn.)

(Spring-Ford High School/Royersford, Penn.) 4-star OL Mason Short (Evans High School/Evans, Ga.)

That’s uncommon so far. This week sets up to be the biggest so far with the ‘Dawgs for this cycle. While the week that had the Terry flip has been the biggest so far, these two decisions offer the potential for landing the anchor QB commitment in the class and the first offensive line pledge in 2025.

Let’s take a quick lap around those recruitments to set up the week.

Matt Zollers: The 4-star QB target visits on April 2

There is a lot of uncertainty around this one. That’s because there is much yet to be determined. The Pennsylvania native has only visited UGA briefly for one day so far.

He will announce his decision on Thursday. Georgia gets the last visit tomorrow. Zollers has four finalists in Georgia, Missouri, Penn State and Pittsburgh. He knows the two in-state schools like the back of his hand. His older brother is a walk-on receiver at Pitt but that is not expected to be a factor.

4-star QB Matt Zollers was recently named a Top 20 overall national prospect by On3.com. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Georgia and Missouri were the two schools he had the most to learn from with these last two unofficial visits.

Zollers has also told DawgNation that NIL will not be a determining factor in his decision. What will be a factor is stability. He wants to play somewhere that he believes the head coach and offensive coordinator aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

There is no logical way to make a projection or forecast here until after Zollers takes his penultimate visit to Athens. He’s been methodical in going through his process of what he wants to find in his college fit and we expect him to continue to do that.

If we had to parallel his recruitment to a movie character, Zollers is “Iceman” from the “Top Gun” franchise. Ice cold. Systematic. Neutral. Textbook. That’s what the Zollers recruitment has felt like with little ups and downs. He set his plan and has followed through with it step-by-step.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 205-pound rising senior makes choosing the right school seem rather simple from his point of view. It has played out like a process. Not a journey.

It can be as simple as the school that offered the best “gut feeling” and “fit” among those four visits over the two weeks becoming his ultimate decision.

Zollers is the No. 5 QB and the No. 49 overall prospect for this class for the On3 Industry Rankings. That’s boosted by his pure On3 rating that rates him as a 5-star, the nation’s No. 3 QB and the No. 17 overall recruit.

The relative late bloomer is the nation’s No. 10 QB and No. 104 overall prospect for the 247Sports Composite.

If he chooses the ‘Dawgs, the big quarterback piece is solved for the 2025 class. That will signal the clear end to the chase for UGA with 5-star in-state talent Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis at Carrollton High School.

The intriguing part as far as QBs are concerned for this cycle would be if the ‘Dawgs want to try to add Zollers and Ohio 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery in this class the way they attempted to do so with 5-star Dylan Raiola and 4-star Ryan Puglisi in the 2024 cycle.

When Raiola flipped to Nebraska late in the 2024 cycle, it created the possibility of the ‘Dawgs even taking a QB.

Check out the Zollers 2025 film below:

4-star IOL Mason Short decides on April 5

The first place to start here with Short is he is not the typical recruit. He can be seen as a ripple-effect recruit from Nick Saban’s time at Alabama.

Short was once rated as an early 5-star in this class. He was also committed to a dream of playing for Saban in Tuscaloosa. Saban’s retirement caused him to hit the reset button on that decision.

When on a visit, he’d rather not be catered to. Those photo shoots are not his thing and he has a strong circle of family and friends that are there to give him great advice on a big decision like this one.

When he was asked about his timelines about a week ago, the thinking was he wanted to take all of his official visits and commit in late June.

That was the old plan.

Short quickly changed up his process over the last week and has decided to make his decision this Friday. He’s got a final four now that feels like a decision between Clemson and Georgia.

‘Dawgs. Tigers. Those two programs will have beef the whole summer on the recruiting trail for at least four big targets. It starts with Short on Friday.

5-star OT Mason Short is a major Georgia target in the 2025 cycle. (Jeff Sentell / DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

He hails from the August metro area and it is rare to see a prospect from that region become a serious target for the ‘Dawgs. If he chooses Georgia on Friday, he would be the first prospect from the Augusta area to commit to the ‘Dawgs since Lovasea Carroll of Warren County in April 2020.

That region is the third-largest city in the state. It has always felt like UGA should find more ‘Dawgs in that pocket of Georgia, but the talent level has not been there.

If Short does choose the ‘Dawgs, he would be the first OL in this class. The 6-foot-5-plus, 300-pound rising senior is the No. 8 IOL and No. 183 overall prospect for the 247Sports Composite. He’s the No. 13 IOL and the No. 222 overall recruit on the On3 Industry Ranking metric.

Check out his junior tape below:

While he’s a left tackle for his Knights at Evans High, the projection here is he would likely play faster at guard than out on the edge. His path could mirror what three-year-starter Tate Ratledge carved out for himself after a redshirt year in Athens.

Can the ‘Dawgs add Short and Zollers to the class? If they do, that would put them ahead of USC at No. 10 nationally on the 247Sports team rankings.

If that happened, Kirby Smart would have found a way to stack up two big booms on the recruiting trail. That’s the momentum we’ve come to expect with the ‘Dawgs building momentum for each class.

Then things would really feel like bread-and-butter when it comes to recruiting in Athens.

