This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with the expected guests who have confirmed they will be in Athens for G-Day this weekend.

Red team. Black team. The Georgia Bulldogs will put the ball down on Saturday and let the world see the 15th and final spring practice for the nation’s top college football program.

There will be recruits in the west end zone bleachers when that happens. But that also means the cameras will be trained on those talented prospects as they file down the stands onto Dooley Field to watch the current Bulldogs warm up.

The 5-star tally might be a little less than in previous G-Days, but there will still be some impactful guests.

Let’s take a look at the recruits that DawgNation has been able to confirm will make it to Dooley Field to see the first appearance of the 2024 Georgia football team.

Class Name Rankings Status 2025 5-star Justus Terry (Manchester, GA) No. 2 DT/ No. 8 overall USC commit 2025 5-star Elyiss Williams (Kingsland, GA) No. 1 TE / No. 20 UGA commit 2025 5-star Dijon Lee Jr. (Mission Viejo, CA) No. 5 CB / No. 24 Undecided 2025 4-star Eric Winters (Enterprise, AL) No. 8 S / No. 80 Undecided 2025 4-star Travis Smith Jr. (Atlanta, GA) No. 13 WR / No. 114 Undecided 2025 4-star Darren Ikinnagbon (Hillside, NJ) No. 13 DL / No. 155 Undecided 2025 4-star Mason Short (Evans, GA) No. 8 IOL / No. 178 UGA commit 2025 4-star Ethan Barbour (Milton, GA) No. 7 TE / No. 180 UGA commit 2026 5-star Jared Curtis (Nashville, TN) No. 1 QB / No. 9 UGA commit 2026 5-star Ekene Ogboko (Garner, NC) No. 3 OT/ No. 15 Undecided 2026 5-star Jordan Carter (Douglasville, GA) No. 1 EDGE/ No. 16 Undecided 2026 4-star Leo Delaney (Charlotte, NC) No. 2 IOL/ No. 51 Undecided 2026 4-star Nassir McCoy (Buford, GA) No. 22 S/No. 239 Undecided 2027 Unranked David Jacobs Jr. (Roswell, GA) Unranked Undecided

Sentell’s Intel: The big takeaways from the 2024 G-Day guest list

Let’s chop up this list in a different way than we have in the past.

Most important visitor: 5-star DL Justus Terry

Since his abrupt flip to USC earlier this year, the ‘Dawgs have been in chase mode in a recruiting race they should feel they can still win. And should win. If Terry comes in on Friday and sticks around for the game on Saturday, that will be another big plus.

The commitment that will be hardest to hold onto down the stretch: 5-star TE commit Elyiss Williams

Georgia is known for its defensive prowess. That’s what Todd Hartley has been doing on the recruiting trail here with Williams. Trying to protect that commitment. Miami, among others, has been coming after the nation’s No. 1 TE. This visit is important to solidify the good feelings Williams has always had about being in Athens and playing for Hartley. It is also helpful that the other TE in Georgia’s class (Ethan Barbour) will also be in town. Georgia needs this to be a great weekend.

The most intriguing G-Day guest in my book: 5-star 2026 OT Ekene Ogboko

We began to hear quite a lot about Ogboko when his older brother Nnamdi committed to UGA in the 2024 cycle. The family story behind these two is fascinating. Ekene is already bigger than his brother on the height chart. The 6-foot-6 rising junior OT is already up to the 6-foot-6 mark and weighs in around 285 pounds right now. He’s already seen as the nation’s No. 3 OT for 2026.

Best peer recruiter on hand: 4-star TE Ethan Barbour

That’s Barbour. Easy. The UGA commit will get the nod here for every home game he attends this season. Barbour even has a contest going with current RB commit Bo Walker to see how many recruits they can help steer or pull to commit to the G.

Who’s the big-time QB target? 5-star Jared Curtis

It wouldn’t be a G-Day without a prospect who quickens the pulse about the future of Mike Bobo’s room. Thankfully, the ‘Dawgs have already locked up the nation’s No. 1 QB for 2026 in Curtis. The Nashville-area resident has shut down his recruiting. Bobo has a real ace in the hole here. Curtis’s mom, Barbara, absolutely loves the ‘Dawgs and seeing him in Athens was her dream all along.

The most important position group at G-Day: EDGE

Assistant Chidera Uzo-Diribe welcomes in a few players in 2025 4-star Darren Ikinnagbon, 2026 5-star Jordan Carter and 2027 future 5-star (and UGA legacy) David Jacobs Jr. that they would LOVE to see become Bulldogs one day. The Bulldogs went heavy at that spot in the 2023 cycle (three All-Americans) and had trouble recruiting elite targets in 2024. This class will beef up that room.

Don’t forget him: 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr.

This visit, like the one from Ikinnagbon, has been planned for a long time. Smith’s importance in the potential WR group in this class can not be understated.

Momentum recruits: Ikinnagbon, Lee, McCoy and Smith

These are the recruits Georgia seems to be trending for. The ‘Dawgs are in a strong position for these targets and a great G-Day visit with an enthusiastic crowd and good vibes from the staff can set the hook for bigger things to come. It is a little too early to put Jacobs here as a 2027 recruit, but that could quickly become the case here sooner rather than later.

The one recruit that UGA is in a real battle for: Winters

The nation’s No. 8 safety could be a linebacker for UGA if he chose the ‘Dawgs. That said, the Bulldogs will have a real fight ahead to pry the athletic Alabama native away from home state Auburn.

Be on the lookout to see: Georgia’s 2024 signees who have yet to enroll

UGA early enrolled 22 members of their 2024 high school class back in January, but there were still six future ‘Dawgs who had to finish their full senior years. Expect to see 4-star DL Justin Greene and 4-star OL Marcus Harrison in Athens this weekend.

Don’t get your hopes up: A surprise visit from 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis

While I’m sure that would be the G-day recruiting headline folks would want to see, I’m told that is not happening. Lewis and his family are not planning any college visits for this weekend.

Best possible outcome for this weekend’s visits: Georgia just being Georgia

There’s no “93KDay” or a call to action from Kirby Smart to fill the stands. Georgia just needs to be Georgia this weekend. That’s showing all these recruits why more “Natties” are on the way and why all of the national college football media considers Smart to be the top coach in the sport and for the ‘Dawgs to have the nation’s top program. Here’s the recipe for a great outcome this weekend:

1) Terry realizes that his flip to USC was abrupt and realizes why he couldn’t wait to be a ‘Dawg again

2) Georgia solidifies the commitment of Williams

3) The ‘Dawgs have two or three other big names on this realize without a doubt there’s no place they’d rather play college football than for Smart in front of that Sanford Stadium crowd.

