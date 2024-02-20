clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Sentell’s Intel: What we learned about Georgia football recruiting from a …
This Sentell’s Intel on the latest Georgia football recruiting info gives a speedy breakdown on several recruiting targets that we watched perform and spoke to after the …
Jeff Sentell
Travis Smith Jr: Priority WR target shares why Bryan McClendon leaving …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He is the nation’s No. 25 WR and the No. 197 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The …
Jeff Sentell
Julian Lewis: 5-star USC quarterback commit breaks down why Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and the No. 8 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
Peyton Woodring: How his debut season became one of the strongest years …
This Sentell’s Intel rep shares a conversation with Georgia rising sophomore kicker Peyton Woodring from inside the victorious Georgia locker room after the 63-3 beatdown of …
Jeff Sentell
Travis Smith Jr: Priority Georgia football WR target outlines the thinking …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. of Westlake High School in Atlanta. He ranks as the nation’s No. 25 WR and the No. 196 overall …
Jeff Sentell
