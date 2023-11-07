Sentell’s Intel: What we’re hearing about Georgia football recruiting coming off the Missouri weekend

Check out this picture. Georgia commits Malachi Toliver (top row right), Nate Frazier (left, second row from bottom), Ethan Barbour, right second row from bottom), Ellis Robinson IV (frontrow and left), Dylan Raiola (front row and center) and Daniel Calhoun (front row and right) were all packed in tight in the west end zone stands at Sanford Stadium for the Missouri game. Barbour is a Class of 2025 commitment. Everyone else in the photo is a 2024 commitment to play for Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)