This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting breaks down the names that DawgNation has been able to confirm will be in Athens this weekend for the annual scavenger hunt that has developed into a major official visit weekend.

It is a [May] Georgia football recruiting tradition like no other. But it has suddenly morphed into something bigger than we’ve seen up to this point.

Georgia is set to host its biggest slate of official visitors ever for the annual scavenger hunt weekend that takes place every May. DawgNation has been able to confirm the names of four official visitors set for this weekend.

The annual scavenger hunt across the UGA campus hosts has featured pictures (and a subsequent obscure NCAA rule change) with live snakes and an at-times cutthroat competition to win the scavenger hunt that has included pilfered golf cart keys and selfie quests in the past.

Yet it now has another major 5-star visitor added to the guest list.

5-star OT David Sanders Jr. will be in Athens for the first time since a spring practice visit to check out the Bulldogs. DawgNation was able to confirm the news of the planned visit early this evening with a family source, but Steve Wiltfong on On3.com was the first with that news.

Every visit these days from Sanders is big. DawgNation has ranked the 5-star from Charlotte as the No. 1 “top target” on its weekly “Before the Hedges” listing of top prospects since the debut of the 2025 list back in November of 2023.

Sanders now ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT prospect and the No. 2 overall recruit for the 2025 cycle on the 247Sports Composite scale. The On3 “Industry Ranking”

The Providence Day star won’t be the only 5-star in attendance over the weekend. 5-star 2026 QB commit Jared Curtis is expected to come down from Nashville for all the fun.

The expected guest list now also includes 5-star LB Zayden Walker, 5-star S Trey McNutt and also a key flip target in 4-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson out of Warner Robins. Gibson is currently committed to USC.

Lest we forget, the other major visits of the weekend will be the 48 hours of official visit time with the following prospects:

4-star RB Bo Jackson

4-star WR Marcus Harris

4-star WR Phillip Bell

4-star OL Ziyare Addison

Check out the list of names DawgNation has been able to confirm this week.

Name Hometown Ranking Status 5-star David Sanders, Jr. Charlotte, NC No. 1 OT/ No. 2 decided 5-star Jared Curtis (2026) Nashville, TN No. 1 QB/ No. 8 UGA commit 5-star Zayden Walker Ellaville, GA No. 2 LB/ No. 21 Undecided 5-star Trey McNutt Shaker Heights, OH No. 1 S/ No. 24 Undecided 4-star Isaiah Gibson Warner Robins, GA No. 5 EDGE/ No. 56 USC commit 4-star TJ Alford Fort Pierce, FL No. 7 LB/ No. 62 Ohio State commit 4-star Bo Jackson (OV) Cleveland, OH No. 5 LB/ No. 71 Undecided 4-star Christian Garrett Bogart, GA No. 16 DL/ No. 133 Undecided 4-star Marcus Harris (OV) Eastvale, CA No. 15 WR/ No. 140 Undecided 4-star Phillip Bell (OV) Los Angeles, CA No. 16 WR/ No. 149 Undecided 4-star Mason Short Evans, GA No. 8 IOL/ No. 169 UGA commit 4-star Ziyare Addison (OV) Riverview, FL No. 22 OT/ No. 211 Undecided

There will undoubtedly be a few more names added to this early list. There should be a few big 2026 names that will join Curtis this weekend to start building that class.

Garrett made the list above and it sounds like the 4-star Prince Avenue DL target will make the trip, but a final decision has not been made yet.

These plans are, as always, also subject to change.

DawgNation will continue to update this list as the RSVPs roll in for the week.

