clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileFacebookVisit our Facebook page.InstagramVisit our Instagram page.

Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

ArticleArticle Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: In-state ATH Todd Robinson has committed to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star ATH Todd Robinson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 RB and the No. 428 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: 4-star in-state DL Christian Garrett commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DL Christian Garrett. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 DL and the No. 128 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What is priority 5-star official visitor David Sanders Jr. looking for in …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
What was the story behind that viral official visit photo between Travis …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 13 WR and the No. 101 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Elite 2026 ATH Derrek Cooper commits to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star ATH Derrek Cooper out of South Florida. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 ATH and the No. 52 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

BREAKING: In-state ATH Todd Robinson has committed to Georgia football

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What time does Georgia baseball play on Monday? First pitch, TV …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tray Scott can build a special defensive line class following …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia baseball one win from College World Series, ‘Everybody is …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: UGA gets 2 pieces of great news in …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment