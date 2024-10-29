clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Latest Sentell's Intel
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Rasean Dinkins: Georgia football wants the 4-star Georgia Tech commit to …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star DB Rasean Dinkins. He ranks as the nation’s No. 43 S and the No. 489 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
BREAKING: Talented in-state LB AJ Kruah flips to Georgia football
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star LB AJ Kruah. He ranks as the nation’s No. 59 LB and the No. 569 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Justus Terry: 5-star DL shares how Georgia football ‘made a big jump’ for …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star DL Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: The midseason freshman report for Georgia football has a …
The Bulldogs took down Texas on Saturday night with a playing rotation that was almost exclusively veterans.
Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Sentell’s Intel: What does the talent and recruiting tale of the tape look …
AUSTIN, Tex. -- Georgia is in Austin today to face a Texas team ranked as the consensus No. 1 team in the country. It marks the first meeting between the two schools on the …
Jeff Sentell
Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

What Kirby Smart said about Georgia football, Carson Beck entering …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Billy Napier wants Florida ready to beat Georgia at ‘point of attack’

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart comments on status of Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams and …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football-Ole Miss game time, TV Network announced for Week 11 …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football winners and losers as Bulldogs enter crucial SEC …

Connor Riley
