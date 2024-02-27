clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Isaiah Gibson: Nation’s No. 2 EDGE prospect uses ‘greatness’ and ‘league …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has an offering on 4-star EDGE Isaiah Gibson. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 LB and the No. 156 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: James Coley hit the trail recruiting hard for Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep about Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr. The rising senior at Westlake High in Atlanta ranks as the nation’s …
Jeff Sentell
Justus Terry: Georgia’s highest-rated 2025 commitment makes it pretty …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting the latest with 5-star DT commitment Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 9 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Sentell’s Intel: Why the juice is worth the squeeze for Georgia football …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has a different read on 5-star QB target Julian Lewis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 QB and No. 8 overall prospect …
Jeff Sentell
Akylin Dear: The nation’s No. 10 RB prospect already knows Georgia …
This Sentell’s Intel rep offers the first DawgNation read on 4-star Mississippi RB Akylin Dear. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 RB and the No. 105 overall prospect for 2025 …
Jeff Sentell
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris praises Kirby Smart: ‘Let’s …

Connor Riley
Todd Bowles ‘happy to have’ Bryan McClendon as his wide receivers …

Connor Riley
Dell McGee to reportedly hire two former Georgia assistants for …

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: National analyst offers clear explanation …

Brandon Adams
ESPN shares what Georgia football must do to return to the College …

Connor Riley
