Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star junior CB Jaboree Antoine. The Louisiana native is the nation’s No. 5 CB and No. 24 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking rates him the No. 5 CB and No. 26 overall.

Jaboree Antoine is a 5-star cornerback from Louisiana. That is deep in LSU territory.

His high school jersey looks like a variant uniform the Tigers could wear. Those recruiting battles with prized in-state Louisiana prospects are just plain tough for out-of-state SEC powers to win.

The junior has seen LSU, Texas and Tennessee this fall. Alabama is looming in his recruitment, among many other schools.

Georgia offered back on October 9. It is intriguing to see that Antoine made it to Athens the very next time the Bulldogs played in front of the home crowd on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

That was last Saturday for Missouri. He left very impressed with all things Georgia football.

Those who follow this blog know full well by now how well the ‘Dawgs can recruit 5-star cornerbacks. Yet Antoine’s feelings about the Georgia brand after such a hurry-up exposure to the brand are telling.

Especially for a talented athlete who grew up in SEC West country. Check out the post-visit thoughts Antoine shared with DawgNation:

“I always knew Georgia would be one of those schools that caught my eye. But just being there talking with the coaches I know I would be developed for the next level and play high-quality competition while having a chance to win it all.”

“It was exactly what I thought it was but much more. [The] atmosphere and hospitality were great. I had a great time watching the game and seeing that defense fly around and make plays which is expected.”

“I felt like a priority on every aspect of the visit.”

When the ‘Dawgs had finally dispatched Missouri, he went to the facility with the coaches and some other recruits. That’s where they all watched Alabama take on LSU. He had a lot of family with him. Team Antoine also toured UGA’s state-of-the-art football facilities.

“Just being there talking to the coaches I know I will get developed and have a head start on everybody in the future,” Antoine said. “Because I know for sure it takes hard work and accountability to be a champion and that’s exactly what Georgia gives. They are definitely one of those schools that’s high up in my recruiting for sure.”

He was also impressed by the way the ‘Dawgs hunkered down on defense to snuff out the Tigers late.

“Looked like everyone was just able to be themselves and just ball,” he said. “When it was time to make a play the play was made in the secondary. I think I’ll fit in perfectly scheme-wise I feel like you could put me anywhere on the field and with the defensive linemen they produce that makes it even better.”

Antoine has quickly developed a strong impression of Georgia. The bulk of that has come from his relationship with cornerbacks coach Fran Brown.

“You don’t talk to a lot of coaches like Coach Fran,” Antoine said. “He’s real with you. Great man.”

Antoine said Brown was “hyped” to have him in Athens and he also got the chance to visit with Kirby Smart.

“He told me ‘You’ll be the best corner in the nation’ which I have no doubt about and talking with coach Kirby [Smart] and the fam he said ‘I loved your tape’ and [he’s] just a great guy behind the coaching side.”

The 6-foot-2 junior corner said he impressed the Georgia staff with his height and length.

“I don’t think [any] of them expected me to be on the taller side either,” Antoine said.

What was his favorite part of the game? His answer might be the same answer for everyone who saw Nazir Stackhouse snatch that pick and rumble down the home sideline.

“Had to have been when the big man caught the interception,” he said.

The stadium PA then started playing “Swag Surfin” and then Lil’ Wayne. It was a party from that point on.

“Everybody was hyped dancing,” Antoine said.

Louisiana 5-star junior CB prospect Jaboree' Antoine was in Athens for the Missouri game on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Louisiana 5-star junior CB prospect Jaboree' Antoine was in Athens for the Missouri game on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

Jaboree Antoine has a very strong reason to play football

Antoine has a diverse skill set. He threw for 1,650 yards and 12 touchdowns at quarterback as a sophomore. He also had 32 tackles, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions on defense.

Check out his sophomore tape below.

He’s motivated to reach his potential because he wants to provide for his family.

“My why for playing football is my family,” he said. “Since I was young I knew I had something special in me and they always made sure I believed that and throughout this journey, they have sacrificed a lot for me.”

“So every time I step on the field or even in life I know I can’t let them down.”

The big cornerback prospect is a big fan of Louisana-based rapper Youngboy. That’s why his Twitter profile carries the “SlimeTo” nickname.

In short, the “Slime” and “SlimeTo” nicknames refer to a person that one can easily relate to. The timeless tags of “cool” or “best friend” or “family” can all apply.

“My momma slime my sister slime my brother slime my daddy slime,” Antoine said. “Yeah, he slimeee.”

Antoine came with a large group with him on Saturday. His loved ones left Athens happy with what they all saw.

“The fam had fun,” Antoine said. “They loved the atmosphere, facility, and the coach’s hospitality a lot.”

LSU is the current On3 “Recruiting Prediction Machine” leader to sign Antoine. They have 44 percent of the picks in for his eventual college home. Texas A&M has the second-most predictions at this time.

That could be the way it all shakes out, but it just got a lot harder for the Tigers to pull that off now that the back-to-back national champions are in the mix.

Check out Antoine’s junior mid-season highlight reel below. He’s even playing some safety on a few of the clips.

Louisiana 5-star junior CB prospect Jaboree' Antoine was in Athens for the Missouri game on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Louisiana 5-star junior CB prospect Jaboree' Antoine was in Athens for the Missouri game on Saturday, November 4, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with key 2024 prospects like Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola and Sacovie White.

SENTELL'S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)