This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star QB Jared Curtis. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 2 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 QB and at No. 6 overall.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Jared Curtis has made his long-awaited decision. The intent of the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect for the Class of 2026 is now known.

He finally has an answer to the question he’s heard everywhere since he reopened his recruiting process last October.

“Hey, Jared, where are you going to go to school to play ball?”

That one finally has an answer. That answer is the same as it was when he first figured out the best place for him to go play college football.

That’s in Athens. Curtis committed to Georgia football just now at a ceremony at Nashville Christian School. He was the first commitment for the 2026 class back in March of 2024.

Now he returns to the class as the biggest commitment in May of 2025.

The ceremony had its share of theatrics. Curtis showed up well in advance of the ceremony in an all-black tracksuit. His parents were also in long, full-sleeved black coats.

Curtis shared the news of his decision, and then everyone turned around to view his commitment video on the big screen near the roof of the Nashville Christian gym.

The 6-foot-3-plus, 225-pound rising senior chose the Dawgs over Oregon. He now becomes the eighth commitment in Georgia’s class. He’s the first 5-star commitment in the class again.

Why did he choose the Dawgs? That answer is pretty similar to the reason why he chose UGA back in March of 2024.

He kept things very tight-lipped around this decision, but that’s why an old feeling still felt the same here.

“Just the stability in the coaching staff and knowing Coach [Kirby] Smart and [offensive coordinator] coach Mike Bobo are there. Those are my two biggest commitments at UGA, and just building a connection with them is always special.”

His decision now moves Georgia’s 2026 class from the nation’s No. 25-ranked recruiting class to No. 17 class nationally on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. This decision is expected to be final, and Curtis will now go about the work of helping to build the UGA class from this point forward.

If he does go into enroll early with Georgia in December, he will become the first 5-star QB to sign with the program since Brock Vandagriff in 2021. His 0.9980 prospect ranking at this time on the 247Sports Composite rating now places him as the second-highest-rated QB prospect in UGA history.

He’s ahead of luminaries like former 5-stars Jacob Eason and Matt Stafford. He’s only behind former 5-star Justin Fields at this time.

Curtis also becomes the rare recommitment to the program. Especially among 5-star QBs. This decision takes the sting out of Georgia losing the commitment of former 5-star QB target Dylan Raiola late in the 2024 cycle.

That was the last chance the Bulldogs had to bring a 5-star arm into the program.

The win is also a seismic recruiting victory for Kirby Smart’s program in an era where NIL rules the day. It is the norm for 5-star high school QB prospects to command a financial package of anywhere from $2 million to $4 million annually in today’s financial climate.

DawgNation was able to pin down that the Bulldogs put together a significant financial package that includes a figure under the expected House revenue sharing settlement, plus endorsement deals, trading card deals, memorabilia, and a collective deal.

There are three pillars to the financial package: 1) The revenue share opportunities; 2) The schools that have collectives; 3) What the agency can search for and procure in terms of endorsements at the regional and national level.

While he will be paid handsomely at the college level, DawgNation was told that money wasn’t the deciding factor. It contributed to maybe 10 to 15 percent of the overall puzzle.

Neither Georgia nor Oregon had the highest offer presented to Curtis.

“It’s pretty simple,” his agent Peter Webb of QB Reps said. “If Jared was chasing the best compensation package, this may have been over a long time ago. These schools may not have even been in the finals. His interest in Georgia and Oregon – and really the difficulty in this decision – has been motivated by the relationships he’s developed during the recruiting process and the unique opportunities both programs provide. We won’t even know what this complete financial framework looks like until after he commits to a university.”

5-star QB Jared Curtis, the nation's No. 1 QB prospect for the 2026 cycle, has committed to Georgia over Oregon. (Cayce Dunn/ DawgNation illustration) (Cayce Dunn /Dawgnation)

Jared Curtis: What are the Dawgs getting in their new 5-star QB commitment

The move here to nail down Curtis is significant. It presents the chance for the program to sign a 5-star QB and develop them into a future high first-round pick under head coach Kirby Smart.

Current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has done that before in Athens. He developed former 5-star Matthew Stafford into the No. 1 overall pick after his three seasons in Athens.

Curtis could see his career arc develop on a similar track. Why?

The arm is that elite.

“Otherworldly,” Nashville Christian coach Jeff Brothers said. “He’s just got an amazing ability to make every throw, but to make every throw catchable. So a lot of guys have big arms. You know, without naming names, you can go down the list of guys that had or have super strong arms but can’t do it because they can’t throw the underneath ball. They can’t throw the swing route, and he can throw every ball on the field, and he can throw it catchable at every level on the field.”

“I know it sounds like a lot, but it is easy to just tell the truth about Jared.”

Curtis took a big leap after his sophomore year. He really studied the game with Brothers. That allowed him to raise his completion percentage some 15 percent to go along with that “otherworldly” arm.

Check out the video of Curtis in action at the Tennessee Division II-A state championship game below.

Curtis put it all together last season. He led his team to a 12-1 record and a runaway 49-21 win in his return to the state championship. According to his stats on MaxPreps, he threw for 2,830 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

Curtis ran for 637 yards and 18 touchdowns last fall. While he won’t be running away from elite defenders in the SEC or even the Big Ten, he projects to be a serious red-zone weapon.

The 5-star now holds a 62 percent career completion mark while throwing for 7,665 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions at a level that equates to something between Class 1A and Class 2A in Georgia.

He’s been able to make plays with his legs on the regular, running past boxes that he’s either bigger or faster than or both. Curtis has a career average of 6.7 yards per rush attempt. He’s totaled up 1,663 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.

