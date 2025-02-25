This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting shares an opinion on just what is to come with the recruitment of 5-star QB Jared Curtis.

Jared Curtis had some news over the weekend that caught a lot of attention. The 5-star QB has opted to significantly reduce his recruiting options.

Georgia or Oregon.

On3.com’s Hayes Fawcett also reported on Monday evening that Curtis has also set spring unofficials to those two finalists.

He’ll visit Eugene and head to Athens back-to-back in early March. It is believed to be his third trip to Oregon. He’s also approaching double-digit visits to check out UGA now.

Those are the unofficials before the officials. He’s slated to officially visit both schools in June, but I’ve got a feeling this won’t go that long. Curtis could very well make his decision in April or May and take his official visit to the winning program later this summer.

To be honest, that has been the read here for a while now. The state champion QB at Nashville Christian just made it official.

He considered Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, and South Carolina, but none of those really made much sense, given the talent each program had returning at the QB spot. Well, except for Carolina.

But anyone who thought the Gamecocks had enough to surge past the Ducks and the Dawgs was likely an owner of one of those novel Cockaboose tailgate staples.

The Curtis recruitment will be fascinating to watch unfold, given all the moving parts here. Especially because it currently sounds like UGA is playing to win this recruitment.

When word trickled out last week Oregon was going to “lose” its previous QB commitment, Jonah Williams, to USC, the writing was on the wall about where that program’s focus was. The Nike swoosh was pointed toward Nashville and Curtis.

The 6-foot-1 Williams, the nation’s No. 7 QB out of Illinois, was a top 100 overall recruit. He’d been committed to the Ducks since August of last season. It just made sense while tracking the nation’s No. 1 QB for both the 247Sports Composite and the On3 Industry Ranking.

Curtis is the No. 1 overall prospect for the former and the No. 5 overall recruit for the latter.

The ripple effects of the Jared Curtis recruitment for UGA

Most can quickly see Curtis is a real talent. He draws in those easy Josh Allen (arm strength + size + legs) and Matt Stafford (arm talent) player parallels.

The big story here for Georgia won’t just be about signing the best quarterback prospect in the country.

The real intrigue is at least four-fold:

1) How much will it take to sign Curtis? Agents are involved. The going rate for 5-star QB prospects over the last 1-2 cycles should lead to a projected winning bid of somewhere between $2.5 million and $3.5 million annually. On3.com lists a projected NIL evaluation for Curtis at $3.1 million.

If Oregon spends that much to sign Curtis, it will not shock anyone. That’s what is supposed to happen. Former Georgia DC Dan Lanning has built a fantastic program and the program’s reputation for resources has been well-earned.

If Georgia spends that much? That will be something. Georgia wins games and championships. That’s its playing field. The Dawgs do not win high-stakes recruiting battles for 5-star QBs in the modern era. That’s not the way that Georgia has built its rosters during the NIL era under Kirby Smart.

2) How much is Georgia willing to pay to sign Curtis? I’m not sure this is a simple “highest bid” scenario. If that’s the case, we’d imagine Oregon has the bigger billfold thanks to Phil Knight and Nike.

We must also consider Curtis was once committed to UGA. There’s real sentiment inside the Curtis camp for UGA and those long-term relationships he’s built. Does UGA have to get close to Oregon’s number to win? The feeling here is yes.

If the Dawgs do, that will reset the thought process about UGA and what the program will pay for elite freshman talent. The fact there is even a consideration that Georgia’s number might go that high is a nod to the upcoming revenue-sharing structure that is expected to go into effect this summer.

3) How much should a program pay to sign a 5-star QB: There’s a discussion to be had here. Before we start, just a disclaimer: This is very new for big-time college football. The numbers might not be exact, but the thinking behind them will apply.

We know Kirby Smart often looks to the NFL for solutions to a lot of topics. This could be another one that helps shape his thinking. The pros have invested their time and resources into figuring out the logical way to run their teams.

If Georgia looks to the NFL model with its position-by-position spending, the NFL salary cap last year was approximately $255 million. For the teams with elite QBs, the spending for the starter at that position took up roughly 16 to 18 percent of the cap.

The proposed revenue-sharing model for college athletics has included a $20.5 million figure for all athletic programs.

Several online reports have suggested that SEC football programs will absorb approximately 70 to 75 percent of that. If the future spending for UGA football falls around $15 million along those lines, the NFL-based spending for the starting quarterback (18 percent of the total pool) would be in the $2.7 million range per season.

That’s how expensive this could go for a program seeking to have some sort of fiscal salary structure sense. Curtis wouldn’t immediately be the starter at UGA or Oregon, but he’d be drawing a QB1 number on the balance sheet.

To sign the nation’s No. 1 QB prospect coming out of high school, that’s how much it might cost. Then, you still have to pay the expected returning starter.

These are sentences we never really thought we’d see in a story about college football recruiting. But these are the days we are living in.

4) The “Endgame” of the Curtis chase: This could very well be a litmus or a breakpoint for UGA’s previous method of roster construction. Nobody has done it better than Smart over the last five years.

Remember all those slick reports and headlines with anonymous chatter about UGA getting 5-star players at a discount?

That wasn’t the case last cycle. At least by UGA standards. If the Dawgs win this faceoff and sign Curtis, we’ve never seen UGA commit those resources to a freshman before. Especially not on the offensive side. That will say something about UGA recruiting going forward.

If the Dawgs don’t go that far with the bidding, it says the program still believes that’s too much to commit to a prospect who won’t immediately help the team. QB development and evaluations are an inexact science. The NFL makes a mess of them at least 40 percent of the time.

That sounds like a risky way to invest $3 million into your football program.

As it turns out, it isn’t that risky. Check out how many of the 5-star QB prospects from the last few classes have gone on to become a big-name starter in college football:

2017 : 1/3 (1 NFL first-round pick)

: 1/3 (1 NFL first-round pick) 2018 : 2/3 (2 NFL first-round picks)

: 2/3 (2 NFL first-round picks) 2019 : 1/2 (1 NFL first-round pick)

: 1/2 (1 NFL first-round pick) 2020 : 1/2 (1 NFL first-round pick)

: 1/2 (1 NFL first-round pick) 2021 : 4/6 (2 NFL first-round picks)

: 4/6 (2 NFL first-round picks) 2022 : 2/4

: 2/4 2023: 1/5

Those success stories might say just as much about the teams that sign them as they do about the prospects themselves, though.

If Georgia signs Curtis and he doesn’t develop into a quality ALL-SEC starter for at least two seasons, the funds invested won’t allow the program to be as competitive with talent acquisition at other positions.

“You guys keep talking about a $20 million dollar roster, if you don’t pay the right guys, you’ll be shit out of luck,” Nick Saban said on “College Gameday” last fall.

There are also four other quick things to point out:

If the Bulldogs don’t win the Curtis race, the chase for the next Top 5 QB target on the board will also get quite expensive. Georgia hasn’t signed a top 5 national QB prospect since Brock Vandagriff in 2021. Prior to that, it was Justin Fields in 2018 and Jacob Eason in 2016. The track records there speak for themselves.

There are several other marquee 5-stars in this class that UGA aims to sign. How many of those are possible if it costs $2 million-plus to sign the 5-star QB?

The team’s expected 22 starters should command the biggest slice of that revenue-sharing pie. How much will any program be able to allocate to 20-to-25 freshman signees going forward? Let’s say UGA signs its top 10 recruiting targets in this cycle at a combined cost of $5 million annually. That actually sounds like a bargain. That said, it would mean the freshman class is taking up 33 percent of that $15 million spending pool before they’ve even been yelled at by Smart on the mic at practice.

Many early revenue-sharing reports also detail that the initial $20.5 million number won’t last for long. The expectation is that the number will eventually grow to the $30 million range. That would give SEC programs upwards of $23 million to fill out their rosters.

