This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 5-star quarterback commitment Jayden Wade. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 4 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 QB and No. 1 overall.

When Jayden Wade chose Georgia on Sunday, it made one of his current and future teammates very happy.

Zech Fort, the longtime 2026 4-star commitment, has known Wade for almost half his life. They both grew up in the same region in California before linking up as teammates at boarding school powerhouse IMG Academy in Florida.

“I’m so stoked about this one,” Fort told DawgNation. “We got the best player in the 2028 class and it’s not even close.”

Fort called it a “beyond elite” addition to the program.

When Jayden Wade publicly committed to play for Georgia over the weekend on a Rivals livestream, he shared a little secret.

“We planned this at the beginning of the season,” Wade shared on the livestream. “This was planned at the beginning of the season. I just wanted to keep in contact with them.”

The 5-star QB let the world in on that secret, but he let his current and future teammates at IMG Academy know all about it. That’s both Fort and 3-star DL commit Preston Carey.

Carey was also very excited about Wade.

“That’s my brother,” Carey said. “I loved it. We’re just trying to keep building this family. Trying to get everybody to Georgia.”

Fort said that Wade did a quality job of keeping the secret “low-key” around IMG Academy.

“I mean, a couple of us knew,” Carey said. “Not everyone, though. But that’s all Jayden’s private business and I’m just happy he stuck to us and chose the right home.”

It made for a fun season while watching Wade visit UGA for both the Alabama and Texas games.

“He didn’t really want us telling anyone,” Carey said. “Just happy he’s a Dawg now. Officially.”

Carey’s read on Wade’s game was interesting, especially from a DL’s point of view.

“He’s very poised,” Carey said. “Even in practice in the few times I’ve gotten to him and sacked him - like when we rush as the DL - like he acts like we’re not even there, he just goes through his checks and does his job.”

He’s not concerned about who’s coming after him. He’s just focused on making the play he needs to. He’s elusive when needed, too."

There’s a point worth bringing up here. It appears many fans are focused on the fact that he’s a 2028 QB and two years away from signing with the Dawgs. The fickle nature of recruiting these days seems to shape opinions that he will flip or get a big NIL offer from another school. That’s not an irrational conclusion.

It is also rational to note that Wade has been silently committed to the Dawgs throughout his sophomore season. That’s already showing some staying power there.

He also has strong relationships with current Bulldogs like Nate Frazier and Ellis Robinson IV, as well as ties to those two future Dawgs, Carey and Fort.

Truth be told, Wade has said he just vibes with the way the Dawgs operate. He’s told DawgNation in the past that the program “fits everything that he is looking for” in the right school.

“I love Georgia,” he said earlier this year. “It’s a real, they are on the same page, keep the main thing the main thing type of school. They are all on the same mindset. They all want to get the win in the game.”

There’s also some buzz out there that Wade may very well reclassify to the 2027 class. He’d clearly be capable of that, given what he showed on film this season as a first-year starter playing an elite national schedule with the Ascenders.

There’s also a lot of time before Wade makes that decision, too.

5-star sophomore QB Jayden Wade enjoys himself at the Georgia-Texas game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Wade committed to UGA the day after the game. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

