This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2028 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 QB and at No. 1 overall.

Jayden Wade is just a sophomore, but he’s grabbed major attention over the last 24 hours. Well, even more than he usually does.

The 5-star QB for the Class of 2028 is already set to make his college commitment.

It was reported by multiple outlets yesterday that the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect (according to the Rivals Industry Ranking) is set to decide on November 16. The 6-foot-3-plus, 195-pound sophomore (for now) has a robust group of finalists to rattle off, too.

Florida

Georgia

Michigan

Ohio State

Oregon

Texas

Washington

That’s a final seven, but it is lighter than that. It would be the coup of all coups if Florida could land the commitment of the nation’s No. 1 QB in any cycle with an interim coach at the helm.

Steve Wiltfong of On3.com has reported that Georgia, Ohio State and Texas should be considered the front-runners. Tom Loy on 247Sports said that Wade has told him in the past that Georgia was the team to beat in his recruitment.

There is also speculation that suggests Wade’s decision could come down to Georgia and Oregon. Wade visited Georgia for the Alabama game earlier this year. That visit went very well, according to Wade’s own account of that visit with DawgNation.

“I love Georgia,” he said the night before his visit. “It’s a real, they are on the same page, keep the main thing the main thing type of school. They are all on the same mindset. They all want to get the win in the game.”

What did he like best about the Dawgs?

“I try to keep in contact with them,” he said then. “They always are like letting me know what I need to do better at. What I need to strive for and they come to me as family.”

It was clear that the Dawgs were well-positioned after that visit. He already felt comfortable in Athens.

“Georgia fits a lot,” he said. “It fits everything that I am looking for, but I’m still looking for other colleges to go to. I still have my options open.”

Check out Dawgnation’s 1-on-1 interview with Wade below.

Jayden Wade: Is Georgia the team to beat?

The Rivals Prediction Machine also lists Georgia as the favorite with a 53.2 score, followed by Texas at 24 percent. Georgia appears to have gotten the only gameday visit this season, but Wade did camp at Georgia, Oregon and Texas this summer.

Wade has built strong relationships with the UGA staff and the connections run deeper than that.

Zech Fort, a 2026 safety commit for UGA, told DawgNation earlier this year he’s known Wade over half his life. Fort and current UGA tailback Nate Frazier all grew up in the same area in California.

“He’s just telling me ‘Commit to the G,” Wade said of what he’s heard from Frazier.

Fort shared a glowing scouting report on Wade. He’s seen Wade since that eighth-grade season when he first got to IMG.

“He’s the best quarterback in the Class of 2028,” Fort said. “I’m trying to recruit him to be a Georgia Bulldog. That’s all I’ve got to say. He’s the truth, though.”

He wants to play with Wade at the next level.

“I see the work he puts in every day,” Fort said. “How he prepares. You don’t really get that preparation coming into a game like this anywhere. I’m definitely going to say that’s the main reason I want him to come join the Dawgs.”

Fort shared a detailed scouting snapshot and started by pointing at his head.

“It’s from top down,” Fort said. “It’s from his head. His cerebral. His football IQ and then to his arms and to his legs. He can do it all. He doesn’t have any weaknesses as a quarterback and that’s special.”

How happy would he be if Wade signed with the Dawgs?

“On a scale of 1-to-10, an 11,” Fort said. “That’s my guy. We’re both from California, so I’ve known him pretty much over half his life. That’s my guy. Just having him be a part of that culture at Georgia would be amazing.”

Wade also told DawgNation that IMG alumnus Ellis Robinson IV has also been in his ear about the Dawgs. The redshirt freshman is currently in the starting mix at cornerback at UGA.

Given the timing of the matter, those relationships and that gameday visit, it stands to reason the Dawgs are well-positioned. But it wouldn’t be a 5-star QB recruitment if it didn’t have a few hairpin turns. That’s not taking into account how Oregon, Ohio State and Texas recruit the quarterback position.

Wade has been sensational in his first season as a starter for IMG Academy this fall.

That said, there’s also speculation he could reclassify to the 2007 class. If that’s the case, things would get quite complicated if he committed to Georgia.

Gunner Stockton has one more year of eligibility for the 2026 season. The Bulldogs also have the still-strong verbal commitment of 5-star QB Jared Curtis in the 2026 cycle. Curtis is the nation’s No. 1 QB for his class.

If Wade classes up to 2027, that might be too many elite QBs for any one program to handle.

Wade has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,124 yards with 17 touchdown passes in eight games this season. He’s thrown just two interceptions and has carried the ball another 27 times for 248 yards and three more scores.

While that might not seem like big numbers for eight games, he’s the starting QB for the annual national title contenders. This might be the most well-rounded offense the Ascenders have ever had. The offensive line is stacked and the receiver room is flush with elite talent.

Wade, who’s clearly as talented as anyone on that team, had had five games this season in which he had no more than 12 pass attempts.

