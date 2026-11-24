This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest on 4-star commit Joakim Gouda. He’s the nation’s No. 11 LB and the No. 155 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 11 LB and No. 168 overall.

There are hard things in life. Hard life-shaping choices.

Glenn Schumann made one of those earlier this week. That led to one from McEachern LB Glenn Schumann.

Schumann taking the job at FSU was not something that the 4-star Georgia football LB commit took lightly.

The faith-minded linebacker prayed and fasted over it for a time.

“Since I got the news until early morning today,” Gouda said. “I fasted for something I was convicted by personally.”

Schumann was a key cog in his decision to choose UGA. Schumann’s track record of developing Butkus Award winners and future NFL draft picks is unmatched over the last 10 years in college football, if not far longer than that.

In the end, Gouda did reach his conclusion.

“He deserved it,” Gouda told DawgNation. “I had a feeling it would happen since FSU was doing so poorly, but I never wanted it to happen.”

“It felt unreal at first but I’m still going to Georgia.

Gouda was just the latest in a string of defensive recruits who have said they will wish Schumman the very best, but will remain locked in with Georgia.

DawgNation has gotten confirmation from the following UGA commits over the last several hours:

4-star S Adryan Cole

4-star S Seth Williams

3-star CB Nash Johnson

3-star DL Antwan McKoy

3-star DB Braylon Miller

3-star EDGE Olayiwola Taiwo

Now add Gouda to that list. For a lot of reasons. He trusts Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to find the right way to develop him over the next few years as he chases his dream of playing in the NFL.

“Yeah,” Gouda said. “And who Kirby already has in the building.”

That leaves the two JUCO commits in the class. It is not expected to be a game-changer for the recruitment of either 4-star CB Alius Mayo or 4-star DL Chistian Mays.

DawgNation has learned that they may want to wait and see what happens next with the defensive coordinator spot before finalizing their decisions.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2027 recruits like Jaxon Dollar, Joakim Gouda and Kemon Spell.

Check out this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly Georgia football recruiting special below