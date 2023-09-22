clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Juan Gaston: Prized 6-foot-8 junior OT shares why Georgia football is …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior OT Juan Gaston Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 10 OT and …
Jeff Sentell
Michai Boireau: Priority DL target breaks down the impact of his Georgia …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 3-star DL Michai Boireau. He ranks as the nation’s No. 72 DL and the …
Jeff Sentell
5-star teammates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams recap their first …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star Oak Ridge High School teammates Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin …
Jeff Sentell
PHOTOS: 5-stars Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Justin Williams at Georgia
Georgia hosted a pair of 5-star teammates from Oak Ridge High School in Texas on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Sanford Stadium. 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and 5-star LB Justin Williams were both making their first gameday visits after committing to the nation's No. 1 recruiting class over the summer. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
Dylan Raiola: 5-star Georgia football commit leads Buford to a 31-0 win at …
Sentell’s Intel is all about the latest Georgia football recruiting info. This rep has the latest with 5-star QB Dylan Raiola. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 QB and No. 1 …
Jeff Sentell
Cash Jones the latest walk-on success story for Georgia: ‘He’s …

Connor Riley
The surprising Georgia defensive stat that makes Zion Logue ‘sick’

Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Former SEC great heaps praise on Kirby …

Brandon Adams
Around the SEC: How to watch SEC games, TV schedules and league picks

Mike Griffith
How Georgia’s offensive line went from a perceived strength to …

Connor Riley
