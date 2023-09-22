Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
Georgia hosted a pair of 5-star teammates from Oak Ridge High School in Texas on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Sanford Stadium. 5-star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and 5-star LB Justin Williams were both making their first gameday visits after committing to the nation's No. 1 recruiting class over the summer. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)