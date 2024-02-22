This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting the latest with 5-star DT commitment Justus Terry. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 9 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 2 DL and the No. 8 overall recruit.

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Justus Terry wanted to let the world know that he was a ‘Dawg way back in January of 2023. That was certainly early for a Class of 2025 recruit.

Flash forward to February of 2024 and not much has changed.

Terry is still barking about how much he wants to be a ‘Dawg. He was an “Alpha” among alpha prospects on Sunday at the 2024 Under Armour Next football camp at Carrollton High School. He’d shed some 25 pounds down from 290 over the last few months.

When Kirby Smart saw how he had changed his body at a “Junior Day” in Athens last week, he was a pretty happy ball coach. How could he not be with earning a commitment so long ago from a prospect that could very well wind up as the best player in the 2025 class?

When that prospect looks to be in better and better shape for the SEC every time he sees him, it is hard not to be gleeful.

Terry will take his visits. That much is clear. But he said three or four things after the camp on Saturday that DawgNation will take stock of and file away as an example of what a solidly committed prospect still sounds like in this NIL-crazy college football world in the year 2024.

Terry flashed a politician’s smile when the subject of his love for Georgia came up. But it sure seemed like he had more than politician-grade honesty when it came to his thoughts on the ‘Dawgs.

He said:

“It is just hometown,” Terry said. “Home state. Great players. Great coaching staff. They are going to love you but tell you the real. That’s all I want. What more can I ask for?”

“When I get to know these guys, I will get in their ear and tell them. Georgia is the way.”

“They haven’t given me a list [of other players to help recruit],” he said. “I really just go by with what I see. I will text a recruit on the internet ‘Are you really feeling UGA?’ if they say yes I am on them hard. If they say no, I will leave them alone because you got to really want it.”

It would be a multiple-choice quiz buried within a DawgNation recruiting post trying to figure out which one of those comments sounds the most promising about him maintaining his commitment to the ‘Dawgs.

When one of those recruits says they are “really feeling UGA” how does he respond?

“I tell them ‘OK, that’s all I need to know let’s make something work,’” he said.

5-star DL Justus Terry turned in a dominant performance at the 2024 Under Armour Next Atlanta football camp at Carrollton High School on February 18, 2024, in Carrollton, Georgia. He's the highest-rated commitment at this time in Georgia's 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star DL Justus Terry turned in a dominant performance at the 2024 Under Armour Next Atlanta football camp at Carrollton High School on February 18, 2024, in Carrollton, Georgia. He's the highest-rated commitment at this time in Georgia's 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

5-star DL Justus Terry turned in a dominant performance at the 2024 Under Armour Next Atlanta football camp at Carrollton High School on February 18, 2024, in Carrollton, Georgia. He's the highest-rated commitment at this time in Georgia's 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

WATCH: Justus Terry breaks down how much he loves Georgia football

He was asked a question about his continuing recruiting effort with 5-star Savannah Christian DT Elijah Griffin. Terry continues to point out that he wants to play with Griffin in Athens.

“We can do great things together,” Terry said. “Him at D-tackle. Me at defensive end. Just dominant man.”

“I’m coming for you Elijah,” he said. “Do you know what we talked about? I’m coming.”

Check out the DawgNation conversation with Terry below. Be sure to check out that beaming smile. It was great to see with Terry after the last time we got to see him.

Terry and his Manchester team fell in the state championship, but that came after an even more crippling blow after seeing one of their teammates pass away on the eve of that clash with Bowdon High in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The story was heartbreaking and it was the toughest story to cover with Georgia football recruiting over the last year.

5-star DL Justus Terry at Manchester High School is already a Georgia commit. He's currently rated as the nation's No. 8 overall prospect in the 2025 class. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with key 2025 prospects like Julian Lewis, Travis Smith Jr. and Terry.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)