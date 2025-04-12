This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-star Sprayberry High School safety Kealan Jones. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 S and No. 412 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 93 S and No. 975 overall.

Kealan Jones has quite the story. He describes it as a “surreal” story.

DawgNation will commit his memory today as the sixth member of Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class. That “surreal” part of all that had been building for a long time prior to G-Day.

Jones chose the Dawgs over Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Michigan. That’s what all the commitment stories will say today.

This is a young man from the same Sprayberry High program that sent super-popular fan favorite kicker Rodrigo “Hot Rod” Blankenship to Athens. Jones has been a fixture there. He was practicing football in elementary school on the same grass fields that he does right now for his Yellow Jackets.

That means he didn’t transfer at all while coming up in middle school and high school.

He’s a Dawg today, and that means something to his family. His mother went to Georgia, and his family is all Dawgs.

Why did he choose Georgia today?

“Georgia has definitely like been at the top of my list,” he said. “... They’ve definitely been there and talking to me the most. Showing true interest. I try not to make the whole family thing a factor in where I want to go. Like my mom told me that, too. She doesn’t want me to make any decisions [based] off of what she wants and everything. I’ve just been trying to keep everything on an equal playing field for every school.”

Yet this was Georgia.

“I like the personalities with a lot of the coaches,” he said. “I like how a lot of them just seem like they are all friends. Coaches to coaches. Coaches to players. Coach T-Rob (Travaris Robinson) and Coach Donte (Donte Williams) they all seem to get along really well.”

That’s a strong detail in the Jones story, but perhaps the one that should stand out the most is the fact that he’s exploded onto the scene as a prospect. He didn’t get his first FBS offer (Arizona State) until January 8 of this year.

By the time March rolled around, he had almost 30 scholarship offers. That included the one from his longtime dream school, the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It is surreal,” he said last month. “It still hasn’t even really processed. That all of this is real. Obviously, this has been what I’ve worked on for the past however many years of my life. It has all happened so fast. It is just a blessing.”

He made play after play last season for Sprayberry as a first-year starter. He was able to stand out as a hard-hitting safety in a secondary that featured future SEC cornerbacks Mark Manfred (Missouri) and Jordan Edmonds (Alabama) last fall.

Prior to that, he had been waiting his turn behind a senior in the Sprayberry depth chart.

Jones gives the Dawgs a G-Day commitment for the second straight year. Freshman EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon also made his pledge to the Georgia football program on G-Day in 2024.

Kealan Jones: What Georgia football is getting in this homegrown safety

Check out his junior film below.

When he’s asked to describe his game and the type of plays he’s made, it reveals a lot. While the first play on his highlight tape is a Pick-6 touchdown, that’s not the best play he feels he’s made.

“My favorite play was probably my hit against Riverwood,” Jones said. “It was like early in the game. It was a read-option. The quarterback pulled it down the middle. He didn’t even see me coming. I smacked him. That was probably my favorite play.”

Jones smiled about as wide as he could when he said “smacked” in that answer. He just loves the hits. He’d rather have a forced fumble than a pick. Even though he’s fully capable of both.

“I’d rather have that forced fumble,” he said. “For real. I just think that brings the energy up for the team for the rest of the game.”

Manfred is already at Mizzou. Edmonds has one more season playing with Jones. Those two are close. They played together on the Sprayberry basketball team. While those Yellow Jackets didn’t have a lot of height on that team, they made up for it with two aggressive defenders in those two.

Jones would play the role of the defensive stopper. He’s right at the 6-foot-1 mark, but he’d still draw the center on the opposing team.

That’s another reflection of his overall mentality.

“He’s made a lot of good plays,” Edmonds said. “But just coming down and hitting really. Just in general. I can’t really pull out a play. He was always just every time I looked over in a game. It was almost every game. He’d just really come down and hit. Make a play on a ball. Get a pick. That pick against Riverwood. He took it back to the crib. Did his little dance.”

“It was hard.”

What’s his game?

“I’m aggressive,” he said. “If you need a play, I’m there. If you put me on their best player, put me on the biggest running back. Or the biggest tight end. Whoever you want me to guard. I’ll play man. Zone. Just everything. Just the overall versatility.”

3-star Sprayberry High School safety Kealan Jones has made his college decision. He was down to Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Michigan. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNaiton) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

