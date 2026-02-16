This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 5-star commit Kemon Spell of McKeesport High School in Pennsylvania. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 RB and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite. The Rivals Industry Ranking has him as the No. 1 RB and No. 3 overall.

For those that might have been busy playing Cupid all weekend, it makes sense to read this update first about 5-star Georgia football commit Kemon Spell.

That’s where Spell detailed many reasons why Georgia football fans should take him commitment at its word. He said he’s loved the thought of playing for the Dawgs for a long time and has already had the financial talk with the Bulldogs.

When he did on his latest visit, he was ready to commit to the G before he got off the plane up in snowy Pennslyvania.

The nation’s No. 1 RB prospect said Georgia was “home” and he wants to win a national championship in Athens.

He already knows he will need a strong 2027 class around him to do so.

Spell is determined to help build the class. That’s why he will take his offical visit on May 29-May 31. He also told DawgNation that he will return several times this summer to be around the other potential members of the class on their visits.

He’s cancelled all his other schools visits and just plans to be at Georgia. That’s about as committed as committed gets these days.

When the subject of who he’s working on already to bring to Athens came up, Spell quickly started dropping names like he was hitting the holes in “A” gap and “B” gap.

To start with, it would be just fine if he wasn’t the only Keystone Stater in this class. Spell has his eyes and his recruiting pitches trained on two other Pittsburgh Metro standouts that he wants to see in red and black.

4-star WR Khalil Taylor (Nation’s No. 14 WR and No. 65 overall)

4-star OL Jimmy Kalis (No. 24 OT WR and No. 247 overall)

To put that matter into perspective, that’s a run at the Dawgs signing the Nos. 1, 4 and 10 prospects from Pennsylvania this cycle.

He has a specific message for all those guys about playing in Athens.

Spell was once a part of the same Penn State recruiting class with Taylor. Both have since decommitted. Taylor is an especially electric prospect who’s junior tape screams “Football player” from the cheap seats there are so many eye-opening plays on his junior tape.

The first play starts with Taylor as a corner. Not the receiver spot he’s ranked out. He picks off a fade ball and breaks an Auburn or LSU transfer portal class worth of tackles on the way to the Pick-6.

The next play is a one-handed OBJ grab in full stride for another touchdown.

When we saw Taylor’s tape a few months back, it was easily one of the top tapes we’ve seen this cycle.It is up there with Spell’s reel and the 2025 season from South Carolina 4-star WR target Amare Patterson.

Taylor had 33 catches for 571 yards and 16 scores as a junior. That ratio is one touchdown for every other catch. He had another 770 yards in kick or punt returns for another six scores.

He had a pair of Pick-6s last fall to go along with his 22 tackles and three total interceptions.

Kalas just visited UGA on the same “Junior Day” weekend that Spell was in town along with the snow. He’s already locked UGA into his top six. He also has an official visit set for May 15-17 in Athens.

The highlight films both run 10-plus minutes for this duo. That’s saying something for the Kalas O-line junior tape.

He’s gotten to know Kalas over the years because their high school teams scrimmage each other every season.

That’s just the local guys.

Spell is hitting the 7-on-7 circuit pretty hard this winter. He’s on the national California Power team, among other schools.

Who does he want to see in the red and black? He’s got his eyes on a lot of prize prospects.

“Jayden Aparicio-Bailey,” he said. “Semaj [Stanford] and Kalib [Dillard] also,” he said. “They all play on my 7-on-7 team.”

Thn there was a slight pause. Then he added the name of one of Georgia’s top tight end targets for this class in Brock Williams.

“And Brock,” he said.

Those players are all major targets for the Dawgs. Aparicio-Bailey is in Alabama. The 4-star DB visited UGA five times now and has named UGA as his leader. He’s ranked as a safety, but Georgia wants him to play corner.

Semaj Stanford, a 4-star safety is the nation’s No. 162 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite. Georgia has made his Top 12. Kailib Dillard, a 3-star safety, just named his Top 5. Georgia was in there. Dillard and Stanford are both in Oklahoma.

Dillard caught 15 TDs last fall in his first year playing offense. He also picked five passes from his usual spot in the secondary. He was recently named the California Power Defensive MVP of a recent 7-on-7 tournament.

Williams is the nation’s No. 2 TE for both the 247Sports Composite and the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Spell wants all those guys to be Dawgs.

“And they know it,” Spell said.

Aparicio-Bailey, Kalas and Williams were all with Spell for the last “Junior Day” weekend in January. That’s when Spell was so open about how much he was loving Georgia that it was no suprise to any in attendance that he would soon commit to the program.

What’s he telling all those guys about Georgia?

“I’m telling them it is home,” he said. “It is a great enviroment. You are going to get to the league at any position you play there because you are coached by the best. They see it. Beacuse they’ve been there. They have been there enough times to see that Georgia is going to get them into the league. They will get them developed. I don’t know know what they’ve got going on with their situations but that’s what I am putting into their heads.”

