This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 3-time state champ Khamari Brooks at North Oconee High School. He’s the nation’s No. 14 EDGE and No. 112 overall prospect for 2026 on the 247Sports Composite. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the No. 17 EDGE and No. 114 overall.

Pictures are said to be worth a thousand words. That was definitely the case with Khamari Brooks and his official visit to check out Georgia football over the weekend.

In this case, one picture with Brooks was worth 19 Bulldogs.

Check out this visual aid.

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend for what might be approaching his 20th visit to check out the program. Brooks is essentially down to Alabama and Georgia for his college decision. He will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

If we’re being honest, we’ve never seen an official visit pic quite like that one before.

Especially one that includes so many core members of the current team posing with a potential signee on a June official visit.

Take another look. There’s a likely team captain, CJ Allen, on one side of the frame. The recent transfer portal signee, Noah Thomas, is on the other. Nate Frazier is the team’s RB1, and he’s smiling on the bottom row, a few spots away from potential ALL-SEC safety KJ Bolden.

There are also former 5-stars like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Joseph “Big Baby” Hall, Isaiah Gibson, and Zayden Walker in that picture.

Uncommon. Definitely.

We just don’t see that over the years, but it shows just how much the rising senior, who has earned three state title rings, means to the 2026 recruiting class in Athens.

Brooks said it stood out among a virtual Library of Congress of images sent to him by the Georgia creative staff after his OV.

“My favorite [picture] was the one with all the players,” he said. “It stands out because it shows the togetherness and the brotherhood of the football team.”

“Just showing love to the recruits.”

It was the idea of Georgia recruiting director David Cooper. He’s good for more than just razor-sharp tweets.

“Coop called all the players over to get a picture,” Brooks said.

It is not certain, but Brooks believes he was the only prospect who was able to take a picture like that with the guys on the team.

Uncommon seems to be the theme with Brooks. The fact that he’s a game-wrecker on defense yet is also a chains-moving and red zone beast for the North Oconee offense.

Or the fact that David Pollack used the word “brilliant” about four times in 20 seconds to describe him. Let’s not forget that he’s one of the nation’s best pass rushers, and yet he’s been a vital cog in two state championship basketball teams for his Titans.

Brooks also has not one, but two family connections to the Georgia football program. Including one of the program’s most important former players for what he did both on and off the field. That would be 1970s era running back Horace King.

That photo will be what he’ll remember for a long time about that Georgia official. That visit had to be big as the Dawgs will now have to weather an official visit this weekend where Brooks will check out Alabama.

If we know that savvy staff over in Tuscaloosa, they might try to get Brooks with the entire starting defense and the “Big Al” mascot. Or even Nick Saban.

How did the Dawgs help themselves over the weekend? Brooks said there were several key areas.

He wanted a meeting of the minds with Glenn Schumann, Kirby Smart, and Chidera Uzo-Diribe to pop the hood on the UGA scheme. He wanted to get an in-depth read on their plans to use him.

“The football talk was great and the words they said were very good,” Brooks said. “They walked me through the defense with showing me plays that they believe I can make on the field.”

That was the biggest are where UGA made an impact on the official. They showed him “all the ways that they are thinking they could use me” during that film study.

Georgia even showed him cut-ups of specific players with that.

“Like a Jalon Walker, Nolan Smith and Chaz Chambliss on some of the clips,” he said.

What was the best part of his official?

“The best part was seeing the love they were showing my family throughout the visit,” he said.

If he had to give the Dawgs a letter grade for the official visit, he said the program earned an “A” in his mind.

“UGA gave me a great experience for me and my family,” Brooks told DawgNation.

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend for what might be approaching his 20th visit to check out the program. Brooks is essentially down to Alabama and Georgia for his college decision. He will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend for what might be approaching his 20th visit to check out the program. Brooks is essentially down to Alabama and Georgia for his college decision. He will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend for what might be approaching his 20th visit to check out the program. Brooks is essentially down to Alabama and Georgia for his college decision. He will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend for what might be approaching his 20th visit to check out the program. Brooks is essentially down to Alabama and Georgia for his college decision. He will take his official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 6. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below.

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)