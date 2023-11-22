This Sentell’s Intel rep shares the latest with a way the ‘Dawgs are continuing to stand out on the recruiting trail with its No. 1 ranked class for the 2024 cycle.

“Find big people. Or the people who can run through other people. That’s the way you build a football program.”

Kirby Smart has said something to that extent over and over again. He believes the SEC is a line-of-scrimmage league. That’s where those games are won.

That’s not just lip service so he sounds tough in press conferences.

The top-rated and back-to-back defending national champions are hunting an unfathomable third national title this season. That hasn’t happened since Minnesota in the 1930s.

How do the ‘Dawgs do it? What is the secret sauce? It seems like a very accurate tell is evident with the way the Georgia football program is recruiting its next wave of standouts.

This next wave of student-athletes will either extend that eyebrow-raising streak of 28 straight games or will stack up wins for the next big Bulldog streak.

Take a look at the way this top-ranked class is being put together. The seeds for the next powerful Georgia football team are sown up front.

Georgia’s class now has 28 public commitments. It includes 12 future ‘Dawgs that will either play on the offensive line or the defensive line. That’s an impressive accounting of what Smart and his staff feel is vital to win those big games in December and early January.

Look for the ‘Dawgs to even add at least two or three more big people in its finishing close to this class.

How does that differ from the other top-rated classes in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings?

The following is a list of the other top 10 recruiting classes in the nation and how much those programs are emphasizing high school prospects that will play along the defensive line, on the EDGE at defense end, the interior offensive line and at offensive tackle.

No. 1 Georgia (SEC) : 12 of 28 commits (6 OL, 6 DL) = 43 percent

No. 2 Ohio State (Big 10) : 6 of 23 commits (3 DL, 3 OL) = 26 percent

No. 3 FSU (ACC) : 7 of 22 commits (3 DL, 4 OL) = 32 percent

No. 4 Alabama (SEC) : 6 of 20 commits (3 DL, 4 OL) = 30 percent

No. 5 Florida (SEC) : 7 of 19 commits (3 DL, 4 OL) = 37 percent

No. 6 Oregon (Big 10*) : 9 of 24 commits (5 DL, 4 OL) = 38 percent

No. 7 Oklahoma (SEC*) : 9 of 28 commits (5 DL, 4 OL) = 32 percent

No. 8 Notre Dame (Independent) : 8 of 23 commits (4 DL, 3 OL) = 35 percent

No. 9 Texas (SEC*): 7 of 20 commits (4 DL/3 OL) = 35 percent of its class

No. 10 Texas A&M (SEC*): 7 of 20 commits (3 DL/4 OL) = 35 percent of its class

Those percentages ring true. The ‘Dawgs have a bigger class than most of those teams, but they are putting it together with an emphasis on both lines.

The ‘Dawgs have the highest percentage of line-of-scrimmage players (LOS) as well as the sheer numbers there with room to sign a bigger class. Which programs have the next-highest ratio? It makes sense to see former Kirby Smart assistant Dan Lanning building up his team that way with 38 percent of his current class.

Texas is also right there at 38 percent.

That’s a pretty sound belief that championship teams are not built by getting big-time trench players via the transfer portal.

It doesn’t stop there.

4-star Walton High School OT prospect Daniel Calhoun is a Top 100 overall prospect in the class of 2024. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

The Kirby Smart recipe: It is not just getting more big people

Georgia is not only stacking up its line of scrimmage prospects for its teams in 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

It is also a measure of quantity and quality. The ‘Dawgs not only pace all the top recruiting classes in the nation in terms of guys that will play on the LOS.

The 2024 class is also getting more of the best elite prospects. Check out the number of top 200 commitments that the ‘Dawgs are bringing in to win in the trenches.

No. 1 Georgia (SEC) : 6 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 2 Ohio State (Big 10) : 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 3 FSU (ACC): 2 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 4 Alabama (SEC) : 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 5 Florida (SEC): 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 6 Oregon (Big 10*) : 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 7 Oklahoma (SEC*) : 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 8 Notre Dame (Independent) : 3 top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 9 Texas (SEC*) : 2 Top 200 overall DLs/OLs

No. 10 Texas A&M (SEC): 4 Top 200 overall DLs/OLs

This isn’t a one-year aberration for Smart’s program. Check out the percentage of LOS signees the program has stacked up over the last few recruiting cycles.

2023: 10 of 26 (38%)

10 of 26 (38%) 2022: 12 of 30 (40%)

12 of 30 (40%) 2021: 7 of 20 (35%)

7 of 20 (35%) 2020: 10 of 25 (40%)

10 of 25 (40%) 2019: 10 of 24 (41%)

10 of 24 (41%) 2018: 10 of 26 (38%)

If anything, it looks like Smart is adjusting to the times. He knows the portal isn’t often a winning resource to find impact players in general, much less big people. That’s why there is a slight uptick of more prep DLs/OL signees in this class

While the ‘Dawgs might look to add a couple of big DLs through the portal to add some maturity to its front for next season, that’s usually not a place to go shopping for the next championship Georgia Bulldog defense.

