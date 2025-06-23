This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with a slew of decisions set to take place on the recruiting trail over the next week.

Khamari Brooks is set to make his college decision at 3 p.m. today from North Oconee High School. He described it as “just the right time” for him to make his college decision.

DawgNation will be on the scene to stream his decision ceremony live across all our social media platforms. The 4-star is rated as the nation’s No. 14 EDGE for the 247Sports Composite, but as the nation’s No. 17 EDGE for the On3 Industry Ranking. Both services regard him as a top 115 overall national prospect.

He’s been a MAJOR target in Athens for months now. Especially since he took over the GHSA state championship game against a strong Marist team.

The 6-foot-4-plus, 230-pound rising senior is down to Alabama and Georgia. He took official visits to only those two programs. For the longest time, it seemed like the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide were the two teams to really watch out for there.

While it is generally the new normal to see a flurry of top prospects come off the board in July after official visits have dominated the month of June, even that timeline has been sped up.

It seems that all the decision timelines have been concentrated in the last week of June, immediately after all the official visits have been conducted nationwide. The Brooks decision will not be the only big one the DawgNation will be tracking over the next 24 to 48 hours and the foreseeable future.

There looks to be at least one decision per day where the Dawgs are heavily involved in for the rest of the week.

To place this potential hot streak in the proper light, there are five names in the table presented below that rank among the program’s “Top Targets” for the Class of 2026 on DawgNation’s weekly “Before the Hedges” streaming program. Brooks is also the No. 1 top target on that weekly listing.

Check out the list of prospects that have scheduled their commitments for the next 10 days.

Date and time (EST) Player Considering Today at 3 PM 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks Alabama or UGA Tuesday at 7 PM 3-star DE Corey Howard Florida or UGA Wednesday at 2:30 PM 4-star RB Jae Lamar Clemson, Miami, or UGA Thursday at 4 PM 4-star WR Craig Dandridge UGA is among his final six Thursday, TBD 3-star IOL Desmond Green Florida, SC, and UGA Friday, TBD 4-star DC Chace Calicut Michigan, Texas, or UGA Friday at 7:30 PM 4-star OT Malakai Lee Michigan, Texas, or UGA June 30, 7 PM 4-star DL Preston Carey UGA is in his final group

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it.

DawgNation also plans to cover the Lamar and Dandridge decisions live across its streaming platforms.

Those are the known scheduled decisions at this time. The current climate suggests that at least a couple more impromptu announcements will be made in the next two weeks for the 2026 and 2027 classes.

There is at least one decommitment from the class that continues to loom on the horizon for this summer. Vance Spafford, a long-time 4-star WR commitment from California, has been projected to flip to Miami by On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

There are a few other decisions looming that will have the Dawgs as a hat on the table for the ceremony, but the feeling on those is that it is going to be as close as the Dawgs are going to get.

Ezavier Crowell, a 5-star RB from Alabama, will decide on June 26. He has the Dawgs among his final group, but he is projected to stay in-state with either Alabama or Auburn. The same goes for 5-star WR Cederian Morgan on July 2.

Both prospects did take official visits to check out UGA over the last month.

Georgia now has 19 commitments for the 2026 class. That ranks the program as the nation’s No. 4 class for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. That standing will surely rise over the rest of June.

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will see special 1-on-1 content with key 2026 prospects like Tyler Atkinson, Lincoln Keyes, Brady Marchese and Kaiden Prothro.

Have you seen this week’s “Before the Hedges” weekly recruiting special on YouTube yet? Check it out below

SENTELL’S INTEL

(Check on the recent reads on Georgia football recruiting)