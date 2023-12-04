Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
4-star Georgia cornerback commitment Ondre Evans was part of a Christ Presbyterian Academy state championship win on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Evans and his Lions won the TSSAA Division II Class AA state title with their 35-13 win against Boyd-Buchanan. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)