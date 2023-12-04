clock iconclock icon
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.

Georgia football transfer portal: Why 4-star WR London Humphreys would be …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star transfer portal receiver London Humphreys. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 WR and the No. 5 overall prospect for 2024 on …
Jeff Sentell
4-star CB Marcellus Barnes Jr. fought off injuries in a state title win …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star CB Marcellus Barnes Jr. in Tennessee. He ranks as the nation’s No. 32 CB and No. 376 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
Ondre Evans: 4-star commit revels in the joy of a state title and shares …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star cornerback commit Ondre Evans. He ranks as the nation’s No. 14 CB and the No. 142 overall prospect for 2024 on the …
Jeff Sentell
PHOTOS: Georgia CB commitment Ondre Evans wins TSSAA state championship …
4-star Georgia cornerback commitment Ondre Evans was part of a Christ Presbyterian Academy state championship win on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Evans and his Lions won the TSSAA Division II Class AA state title with their 35-13 win against Boyd-Buchanan. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)
David Sanders Jr: When the nation’s No. 1 junior OT got to see ‘Dawgs on …
This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 5-star junior OT David Sanders Jr. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 OT and the No. 3 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports …
Jeff Sentell
