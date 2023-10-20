PHOTOS: Looks like all DawgNation ‘finished the drill’ with 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl effort
1 of 45
Mark Richt and coach Kirby Smart chat at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Dawgbowl 2023 - Tune in Tonight!
Georgia redshirt freshman safety JaCorey Thomas tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia running back Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgBowl competitor Tanner Tedeschi tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia senior WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint had one of the best UGA football scores at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia running back Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Former Georgia DL David Jacobs hugs his former coach Mark Richt at the 2023 Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia senior center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia sophomore DB JaCorey Thomas tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgNation team member Farredeh Pippin tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia RB Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia running back Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Check out the roll from this young player at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia senior DL Warren Brinson shows off his release at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia redshirt junior OL Austin Blaske throws one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia coach Kirby Smart answers a question from Brandon Adams at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia 2022 college football playoff Defensive MVP Javon Bullard throws one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia All-American safety candidate Malaki Starks wishes he had that last roll back at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Kirby Smart listens to a question from Brandon Adams at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Check out the celebratory shades that were broken out at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia RB Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia senior DT Nazir Stackhouse throws down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Kathryn Richt chats with DawgNation's Kaylee Mansell at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint reacts to a score at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgBowl 2023 competitor Kane Kanavage throws one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
One of the competitors shows off his custom pink UGA helmet at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Brandon Adams chats with Georgia coach Kirby Smart at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Former Georgia All-American Jon Stinchcomb chats with DawgNation's Kaylee Mansell at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia running back Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia safety Jacorey Thomas tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint enjoys himself at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia safety JaCorey Thomas tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Kendall Milton Grant Kanavage and Kane Kanavage pose for a photo at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgNation team member Farredeh Pippin tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia DT Nazir Stackhouse throws one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgBowl competitor Grant Kanavage tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia sophomore defensive back JaCorey Thomas tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia senior DT Nazir Stackhouse enjoys himself at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was on hand at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia RB Kendall Milton tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia coach Kirby Smart chats with Brandon Adams at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia coach Kirby Smart chats with DawgNation's Brandon Adams t the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
Georgia sophomore safety Malaki Starks tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
DawgNation team member Farredeh Pippin tosses one down at the 2023 Mark Richt Chick-fil-A DawgBowl on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at ShowTime Bowl in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation
By Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.