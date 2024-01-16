This Sentell’s Intel rep has the latest with 4-star IOL Mason Short. He ranks as the nation’s No. 8 IOL and the No. 159 overall prospect for 2025 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 10 IOL and the No. 193 overall recruit.

Mason Short was in Athens this past weekend for another trip to check out Georgia. The 4-star IOL from Evans High in Metro Augusta had been committed to Alabama since April of 2023.

The key word there is “had.”

That trip was planned prior to the news of Nick Saban retiring as head coach of the Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-5-plus, 300-pounder shared the news with Hayes Fawcett of On3.com that he has decommitted and reopened his recruitment.

Alabama has been his long-time school of choice. That’s where Short had dreamed of playing his college football.

The reality here is that Nick Saban is not walking up and down the sideline in Tuscaloosa anymore. Short had always operated with the notion that he wanted to make sure he kept his options open. He visited UGA last January for the back-to-back national championship celebration.

The Evans High mauler was at UGA for at least two home games last fall. Georgia saw the attention he was still giving the program while he committed to ‘Bama and continued to recruit him hard. They continued to make him a priority for the 2025 cycle.

With the Saban news and the recent visit, the Bulldogs now seem like one of the major contenders for Short going forward. His game projects to be an ideal guard type in the mold of longtime vet Tate Ratledge.

Ratledge was a high school OT who quickly transitioned to guard to get on the field faster in Athens. The Class of 2020 signee has been a starter on the Georgia front since the 2021 season opener against Clemson.

Short is now the second visitor from Georgia’s weekend guest list of priority 2025 targets to reopen their recruiting process. Chris Ewald, a 4-star DB from Florida, also decommitted from Michigan after his weekend visit with the ‘Dawgs.

