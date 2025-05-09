Welcome to "Sentell's Intel" where Jeff Sentell not only provides you the latest recruiting information, he takes you into the homes of these students and what makes them special to the Georgia program.
The 5 people impacted the most by Georgia football landing 5-star QB …
Jackson Cantwell: From ‘money quotes’ to Drew Rosenhaus to a …
ESPN raises expectations for 5-star freshman DL Elijah Griffin: …
Georgia Football Podcast: UGA might go to ‘extreme’ lengths to win …
Addition of 5-star QB Jared Curtis makes Ryan Puglisi’s future all …